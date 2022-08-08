Rare Real Estate Inc.

20 Fisher Dr., Everett, Ont.

Asking price: $1,149,999 (May, 2022)

Selling price: $1.2-million (May, 2022)

Previous selling price: $310,000 (November, 2004); $188,552 (December, 2000)

Taxes: $3,856 (2022)

Days on the market: two

Listing agents: Linda Marrocco, Mary Jo Vradis and Meray Mansour, Rare Real Estate

The main floor includes an eat-in kitchen, a den and two entertaining areas.Rare Real Estate Inc.

The action

In May, this three-bedroom house was one of only a few homes for sale in Everett, a small town about 100 kilometres north of downtown Toronto. The sellers listed it slightly below what they believed was market value at roughly $1.15-million. They were willing to wait for the right offer but moved quickly to accept a negotiated bid of $1.2-million the day after it hit the market.

“Everett is a very small town outside of Alliston, and properties were tending to sit longer as opposed to selling that quickly,” said agent Linda Marrocco, who added that the norm was, “at least three weeks.”

Co-listing agent Mary Jo Vradis partially credits the quick sale to its professionally staged interiors. “It was more work for us because we were bringing everything from Toronto,” said Ms. Vradis.

“We did what we normally do to make it look good in pictures and that made a big difference because people don’t tend to stage out there.”

Listing agents credit the quick sale on a professionally-staged interior.Rare Real Estate Inc.

What they got

This roughly 20-year-old house has about 2,000 square feet of living space and newer upgrades, such as the roof and door to a three-car garage.

Inside, there is an eat-in kitchen, a den and two entertaining areas, including one with a fireplace and an exit to a large deck and cabana.

There is a second kitchen and recreation room in the basement, along with two bedrooms.

On the second floor, the primary bedroom contains a walk-in closet and one of the home’s four bathrooms.

The house boasts a large deck with a cabana.Rare Real Estate Inc.

The agent’s take

“The lot is over half an acre, backing onto a farm, so there are no back neighbours, and it has over 100-foot frontage,” said Ms. Marrocco.

“It’s maybe a seven-minute drive to Alliston, which is a major town where you can find anything you need, like the grocery store.”

The basement features a second kitchen and recreation room, along with two bedrooms.Rare Real Estate Inc.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.