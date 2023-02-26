Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

222 Dew St., King City, Ont.

Asking price: $2,998,000 (January, 2023)

Selling price: $2,860,000 (January, 2023)

Previous selling price: $1,198,221 (January, 2018)

Taxes: $9,457 (2022)

Days on the market: 12

Listing agent: Andrew Ipekian, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

The action

This two-storey house with a three-car garage was loaded with extras, including heated flooring in the basement and a butler’s pantry next to the kitchen.Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

This five-bedroom house 60 kilometres north of downtown Toronto was extensively upgraded four years ago, including landscaping of the 63- by 94-foot lot. Those design choices elevated the home’s value, especially as anyone in the area looking to do new renovations faces a long wait in line for hard-to-get contractors.

“It was basically move-in ready for the next buyers to bring their toothbrush and move in,” said agent Andrew Ipekian. “We’ve been finding those are the best houses to sell on the market today.

“There wasn’t much for sale, so that also drove up demand for this home.”

Despite those advantages, the lone bidder undercut the asking price. Negotiations brought the final offer up to $2.86-million – $138,000 under list.

“Your first offer is normally the best offer primary because people are realizing you’re brand new on the market, and we probably will not accept a low ball offer,” Mr. Ipekian said.

“There’s still tremendous amount of value in the 905 versus 416. You can get basically double the square footage for almost the same amount of money.”

What they got

This five-bedroom house 60 kilometres north of downtown Toronto was extensively upgraded four years ago, including landscaping of the 63- by 94-foot lot.Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

This two-storey house with a three-car garage was loaded with extras, including heated flooring in the basement and a butler’s pantry next to the kitchen.

The main floor has an office, a dining room and an open entertaining area with 10-foot ceiling.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom has a double-sided fireplace, a walk-in closet and one of the home’s six bathrooms.

The agent’s take

Upstairs, the primary bedroom has a double-sided fireplace, a walk-in closet and one of the home’s six bathrooms.Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

“You’re up north in an area that’s more rural. However, it’s still very walkable, which was appealing to a lot of people,” Mr. Ipekian said. ”So if you wanted, you could walk to Starbucks or the bank.

“The finishes were done very well, especially in the basement. It had an exceptional wine cellar that was temperature controlled with an additional kitchen downstairs for entertaining.”