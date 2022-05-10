A two-storey penthouse at 1188 Av. Union, in Montreal.Re/Max Action

In cities across Canada, two-storey penthouses exist in a rarefied atmosphere.

The suites most often come with soaring ceilings, tall expanses of glass, and skyline views from their outdoor terraces. They provide a feeling of seclusion and undeniable cachet.

Some share the perks of luxury hotels.

It’s hard to put a value on those intangibles – especially when there are no nearby comparable properties.

Here are three currently listed for sale:

Calgary

108 9th Ave. SW, No. 2002

Asking price: $2,149,900

Above Le Germain Hotel Calgary, the two-level penthouse is listed with an asking price of $2,149,900.

Real estate agent Joel Gwillim of CIR Realty says No. 2002 at 108 9th Ave. SW offers three bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,513 square feet of living space.

The boutique project, with 40 residences, was designed by Montreal-based LemayMichaud Architecture Design.

Mr. Gwillim says residents can feel the chinook breeze blowing on the 1,000-square-foot outdoor terrace. The vaulted ceiling in the living area is 21 feet high.

The vaulted ceiling in the living area is 21 feet high.CIR Realty

Upstairs, there’s a luxurious primary suite and a second living area with a wall of windows.

A second-floor bedroom.CIR Realty

The building’s residents can indulge in the amenities of the hotel, Mr. Gwillim says, including room service, valet parking, concierge and a wellness spa.

The building’s downtown location puts it at the foot of a city landmark.

“You walk out and the Calgary Tower is right there,” says Mr. Gwillim.

Montreal

1188 Av. Union, No. 4001

Asking price: $7.25-million

In Montreal, Penthouse 4001 at 1188 Av. Union offers four bedrooms and three bathrooms with an asking price of $7,250,000.

The unit is listed with Joseph Montanaro of Re/Max Action.

The penthouse was purchased unfinished and completed by designer Mario Januario, who created an opulent living area with a bar and two wine cellars.

The unit includes a bar and two wine cellars.Re/Max Action

The unit’s three terraces include a covered area with enough space to accommodate an outdoor patio table and lounge chairs.

Located in downtown Montreal, the unit provides city and water views.

Vancouver

1011 West Cordova St., PH 02

Asking price: $36.9-million

In Vancouver, the two-storey penthouse at the top of Fairmont Pacific Rim Estates is listed with an asking price of $36,900,000.

Salina Kai of Rennie and Associates Realty Ltd. represents the sellers of PH 02 at 1011 W Cordova St.

On the main level, there are views of the city, mountains and Cole Harbour.Rennie and Associates Realty Ltd.

The unit has four bedrooms and five bathrooms in 6,585 square feet of living space. On the main level, open spaces are designed for entertaining and taking in the views of the city, mountains and Cole Harbour. Upstairs, each bedroom has an ensuite bathroom. There’s also a yoga room and gym.

The 3,400-square feet of outdoor living space includes a private rooftop deck.

The Fairmont’s amenities include an outdoor pool, concierge and spa.

