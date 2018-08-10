One-of-a-kind Dorval waterfront property sells after three-quarters of a year

Open this photo in gallery This waterfront home at 10 Whitehead Terrace in Dorval, Que., sold for $2.75-million after 271 days on the market. Alexandre Parent

10 Whitehead Terrace, Dorval, Que.

Listing price: $2,995,000

Selling price: $2.75-million

Days on the market: 271

Taxes: $24,284

Listing agent: Eric Taranowski, Profusion Immobilier Inc.

Open this photo in gallery The prime waterfront property on the tip of a peninsula on the St. Lawrence River in the Montreal West Island community of Dorval. Alexandre Parent

The action: One-of-a-kind homes such as this one take time to sell, real estate broker Eric Taranowski said. “It’s a higher-priced bracket. We’re thinning through the herd a little bit,” he said. “There is the premium of living on a waterfront property, perched on the tip of a peninsula.”

One drawback that deterred some potential buyers is the air-traffic noise due to the house’s proximity to Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, he said.

Open this photo in gallery The master suite and three bedrooms on the main floor feature Brazilian wild walnut flooring. Alexandre Parent

What they got: A prime waterfront property on the tip of a peninsula on the St. Lawrence River in the Montreal West Island community of Dorval. Oversized patio windows provide 180-degree views. The lot area is almost 18,000 square feet in size. The house started out as a bungalow built in 1989 but was converted and enlarged in 2004, with a spacious master bedroom as a major addition on the second floor. The open-concept living and dining areas have vaulted ceilings. The master suite and three bedrooms on the main floor feature Brazilian wild walnut flooring. The kitchen boasts granite counters and the bathrooms have custom woodworked Burmese teak vanities and finishings.

Open this photo in gallery The lot area is almost 18,000 square feet in size. Alexandre Parent

The agent’s take: “If you appreciate the waterfront and that lifestyle, it’s quite scenic,” Mr. Taranowski said. The West Island continues to be a very strong real estate market, he said.

Indeed, the West Island has been outperforming the rest of Greater Montreal in terms of increases in selling prices, according to the latest Royal LePage numbers. The average sales price of a two-storey home in the West Island increased by 18.8 per cent in the second quarter of 2018 compared with the same period last year, to $570,778. Inventory continues to fall. Of course, this particular waterfront home is exceptional.