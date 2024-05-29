Ontario extends cooling off period, bans some liens on homes by vendors

Decades after creating a 10-day cooling-off period for purchasers to reconsider a new-build condominium contract, the Ontario government has extended the same right to purchasers of detached and freehold newly constructed new homes.

The measure is among a raft of consumer protections that have been advocated for by opposition politicians and citizen groups. They are included in legislation called the Homeowner Protection Act, 2024 and introduced Monday by Todd McCarthy, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery. The 10-day cooling-off period for condominiums in Ontario was first introduced in 1998.

“I’ve been advocating for this 10-day cooling-off period for years. I met with former PBSD Minister Lisa Thompson personally in October, 2019 to advocate for this for freehold buyers, and she said she’d look into it,” said Barbara Captijn, a long-time advocate for new home buyers. “Better late than never.

“I have seen so many freehold purchasers be crushed by this lack of a mandatory cooling-off period. Some in high-pressure sales centre situations, some with limited English skills, and often a tendency to trust high-profile builders and our consumer protection laws.”

Among those applauding the move was Tim Hudak, CEO of the Ontario Realtor Association, who served as the minister of Consumer and Business Services between 2002 and 2003 under a previous Conservative government. “Ontario’s realtors commend the province for not extending this policy to resale homes – which OREA has long emphasized would negatively impact both buyers and sellers – as it would undermine certainty in resale transactions, which are typically between private citizens and do not involve corporate developers,” he said in a statement.

Open this photo in gallery: The Minto LongBranch town home development on July 10, 2017, located at Lakeshore Blvd West and Long Branch Ave.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Mr. McCarthy is also proposing to have the Home Construction Regulatory Authority keep track of instances where freehold builders cancel purchase agreements in its builder’s registry, another piece of consumer protection that condo buyers already had.

Following the recent cases of illegal building and illegal vending by the Toronto builder Albion Building Consultant Inc., whose assets frozen in April amid a probe by HCRA – the government is also examining more measures to target unlicensed builders from constructing new homes without warranties.

Missing from the measures targeting freehold construction was another long-time ask of consumer advocates: rules for safeguarding deposits for new home purchases that would match the condo-builder requirements that deposits be held in legal trust accounts. In January, Tarion Inc., the province’s new home warranty insurance provider, reported it could lose $90-million on claims related to cancelled projects by freehold builders. Among the high-profile cancellations of freehold new-builds in 2023 was the collapse of Stateview Homes, which lost $77-million in purchaser deposits for unfinished homes when it collapsed into receivership and bankruptcy.

The government also announced a plan to ban so-called NOSIs or notices of security interest for consumer goods, a tool that has been increasingly abused in recent decades. A NOSI allows sellers or leasers of such residential mechanical equipment as furnaces, water heaters and air conditioning units to register claims against property titles, often without the homeowner’s full understanding or agreement.

“This is a landmark piece of legislation – the first of its kind in Canada – to protect consumers from fraud and bad actors,” said Mr. McCarthy. “By banning the registration of consumer Notices of Security Interest on land titles, we’re putting an end to the exploitation that has targeted our elderly and most vulnerable residents.”

NDP MPP Tom Rakocevic also applauded the move, as it echoes private members legislation he introduced in March that would stop companies from secretly placing liens on title – which can block a homeowner from obtaining some loans and effectively put a ransom on an attempt to sell your home – and have them retroactively removed after the ban.

“Just imagine finding out that a home you worked your whole life for has a lien that can financially devastate you. This is a shady business practice that should never have been allowed,” said Mr. Rakocevic.