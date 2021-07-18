Ottawa bungalow on two-acre lot reaps $400,000 over asking price

Open this photo in gallery Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

1910 McCord Dr., Ottawa (Kanata)

Asking price: $650,000 (April, 2021)

Selling price: $1,050,000 (May, 2021)

Previous selling prices: $386,214 (August, 2011); $169,000 (1993)

Taxes: $4,280 (2020)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Raymond Chin, Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The home sits on a two-acre lot in a quiet suburb about a 30-minute drive from Parliament Hill. Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

In a quiet suburb about a 30-minute drive from Parliament Hill, this raised bungalow on a two-acre lot received a great deal of attention when it was unveiled last spring at $599,900. But it was withdrawn from the market a few weeks later because the sellers faced difficulties finding another home.

After securing a property a year later, the sellers reintroduced the bungalow to the public. After more than100 tours and 20 bids, the final buyer won by padding the list price with $400,000 for a total of $1.05-million.

“We knew the demand was there, so we had no concern that the seller could buy their [next] house first and then relist this and have it sold at a price that would make them comfortable,” agent Raymond Chin said.

“Sometimes you can’t time the market, but this was timed perfectly. Now we’re having a cooldown on the market, so they achieved max value.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery Major components of the house were replaced over the past decade. Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

This two-bedroom house is less than 30 years old, but major components were replaced over the past decade.

The roof and driveway to the double garage were redone. Meanwhile, a new back deck, enclosed gazebo and hot tub were also installed. Inside, the kitchen and two bathrooms were remodelled, and the septic system was replaced.

Classic living and dining rooms, a casual recreation area and two guest rooms in the basement were left intact.

The agent’s take

“The property is an average-sized high ranch-style home but on a two-acre lot that is surrounded by mature trees for privacy,” Mr. Chin said.

“And it’s still only a 10-minute drive to Tanger Outlets in Kanata Centrum, which is a hub where you can shop for groceries and go to restaurants.”

