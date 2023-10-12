Open this photo in gallery: Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

771 Fletcher Circle, Ottawa

Asking price: $925,000 (August 2023)

Selling price: $925,000 (August 2023)

Previous selling price: $334,741 (September 2008)

Taxes: $5,820 (2023)

Days on the market: Four

Listing agent: Raymond Chin, Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

The kitchen has an island with bar seating and access to the backyard.

The action

This 15-year-old house was priced under $1-million because of its dated interior, but that also priced it below similar four-bedroom houses in the Kanata area west of downtown Ottawa, giving it an edge on the competition.

“Generally, single-family homes around that size would be around the $1-million mark, so this one was slightly under in accordance to how it’s finished and the age of the home,” said agent Raymond Chin.

“The basement was also unfinished, but it gives [buyers] flexibility to design it the way they want.”

An out-of-town buyer agreed to the full price right before the Civic holiday.

“Two months ago, we were going to price it lower, but seeing how the market conditions were slightly improving, we felt confident that the neighbourhood was still very sought after and that we could try a little higher,” Mr. Chin said.

The home has a contemporary layout with an enclosed office and separate entertaining areas, but being built 15 years ago it has somewhat dated features.

What they got

This two-storey house with an attached double garage has a contemporary layout with an enclosed office and separate entertaining areas, including one with vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace.

The eat-in kitchen has an island with bar seating and access to the backyard.

There are a total of four bathrooms, including two ensuites upstairs.

The basement is undeveloped, giving the new owners flexibility for how they want to develop it.

The agent’s take

“It was a bright, airy home,” said Mr. Chin.

“It has a main-level office and homes of that age don’t all have main-level offices.”