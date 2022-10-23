Special to The Globe and Mail

Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

2363 Riley Ave., Ottawa, Ont.

Asking price: $699,000 (August, 2022)

Selling price: $698,000 (August, 2022)

Previous selling prices: $449,500 (May, 2018); $369,900 (July, 2013); $159,500 (September, 1999); $155,000 (February, 1992)

Taxes: $4,190 (2022)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Raymond Chin, Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

The action

Living space is spread across three levels in this side-split home.Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

Homes in Ottawa’s Ridgeview neighbourhood at this price level generally took about four weeks to sell this summer, but this three-bedroom house was snatched up in three days. Realtor Raymond Chin credits minor repairs, attractive staging, a competitive price and social media outreach for the rapid sale.

“It sold for pretty much at asking [price] in little time, which is unusual,” Mr. Chin said.

“We did a lot of marketing on social media, and that’s where the [buyer’s] agent saw us and sent it to their clients.”

What they got

The main floor has an updated kitchen.Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

This side-split house was built in 1961 with living space spread across three levels, including a recreation area in the basement.

The main floor is arranged with an updated kitchen, an open dining space and an entertaining area with a fireplace.

There are bathrooms on all three levels. The home also has two rear decks and interior access to the attached garage.

The sale closed September 9.

The agent’s take

The home has two rear decks.Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

“Side-splits are typical for this area, but they don’t make this floor plan any more,” Mr. Chin said.

“It draws a more mature family.”

The 56- by 90-foot lot is also in a family-friendly spot. “It’s a nice, quiet neighbourhood,” Mr. Chin said.

“The location is convenient to the highways and loads of amenities, like grocery stores.”