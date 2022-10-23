2363 Riley Ave., Ottawa, Ont.
Asking price: $699,000 (August, 2022)
Selling price: $698,000 (August, 2022)
Previous selling prices: $449,500 (May, 2018); $369,900 (July, 2013); $159,500 (September, 1999); $155,000 (February, 1992)
Taxes: $4,190 (2022)
Days on the market: Three
Listing agent: Raymond Chin, Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty
The action
Homes in Ottawa’s Ridgeview neighbourhood at this price level generally took about four weeks to sell this summer, but this three-bedroom house was snatched up in three days. Realtor Raymond Chin credits minor repairs, attractive staging, a competitive price and social media outreach for the rapid sale.
“It sold for pretty much at asking [price] in little time, which is unusual,” Mr. Chin said.
“We did a lot of marketing on social media, and that’s where the [buyer’s] agent saw us and sent it to their clients.”
What they got
This side-split house was built in 1961 with living space spread across three levels, including a recreation area in the basement.
The main floor is arranged with an updated kitchen, an open dining space and an entertaining area with a fireplace.
There are bathrooms on all three levels. The home also has two rear decks and interior access to the attached garage.
The sale closed September 9.
The agent’s take
“Side-splits are typical for this area, but they don’t make this floor plan any more,” Mr. Chin said.
“It draws a more mature family.”
The 56- by 90-foot lot is also in a family-friendly spot. “It’s a nice, quiet neighbourhood,” Mr. Chin said.
“The location is convenient to the highways and loads of amenities, like grocery stores.”