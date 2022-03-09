Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

208 Pisces Terrace, Ottawa

Asking price: $750,000 (February, 2022)

Selling price: $900,000 (February, 2022)

Taxes: N/A

Days on the market: Two

Listing agent: Raymond Chin, Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

A nine-foot-long island separates the kitchen and dining area.Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

The action

The owners of this freehold townhouse in a new subdivision 17 kilometres south of Parliament Hill lived here for less than a year after construction was completed last summer. It only took a day and a half for a dozen potential buyers to come through the door and four to make offers – all of them over the list price of $750,000. One bid of $900,000 blew the rest away.

“The timing was ripe because there was very little inventory and it was a very unique home,” said agent Raymond Chin.

“It shows where the Ottawa market is heading in terms of demand, and more so buyer exhaustion from two years of this COVID environment. People are really treasuring their homes and buyers are paying you a premium price if your home feels completely turnkey.”

The main floor has nine-foot ceilings, pot lights and hardwood floors and there is a gas fireplace in the family room.Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

What they got

The subdivision by HN Homes has both detached and attached properties, including this three-bedroom end unit with an attached garage on a 25-foot-by-98-foot lot.

The main floor has nine-foot ceilings, pot lights and hardwood floors. There is a gas fireplace in the family room and a nine-foot-long island between the kitchen and dining area.

Extra living spaces include an upstairs loft and a recreation area in the basement. The home has four bathrooms.

The three-bedroom end unit with an attached garage is on a 25-foot-by-98-foot lot.Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

The agent’s take

“It’s by an award-winning builder, so generally there’s not much to do,” Mr. Chin said. “But the sellers added in approximately $80,000 worth of upgrades to the home, including automatic rolling blinds, extended granite countertops and raised cabinetry.”

“Even the light switches look like little radio dial knobs.”

