Peerage Capital buys Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Shane Dingman Real Estate Reporter
Luxury real estate brand Sotheby’s International Realty Canada (SIRC) has been sold by a subsidiary of Dundee Corporation to Toronto-based Peerage Realty Partners Inc., expanding the stable of high-end brands the company controls. No financial details were disclosed, but the deal is set to close May 17.

“It’s been on the wish-list for a very long time, we’re looking for non-replicable companies and there are only so many,” said Gavin Swartzman, CEO of Peerage Realty Partners.

Since 2007, Peerage has been collecting and expanding luxury real estate brands, and has amassed more than 1,840 sales representatives in 72 offices in North America, and claims it is transacting close to $13-billion in sales.

The deal will affect Sotheby’s 540 realtors in 32 offices across the country (transacting an estimated $5-billion in annual sales), who will be given the opportunity to stay with the brokerage. SIRC is the sole franchise in Canada for the venerable auction house’s international realty brand, which has 990 offices in 72 countries around the world.

Dundee Corporation acquired Sotheby’s in 2012 through a subsidiary under the direction of retired founder Ned Goodman. At the time, the company hoped to expand the team of 300 agents to 1,500 agents.

“We know the people at Dundee quite well, they have been divesting a number of non-core businesses — in our asset management division we acquired two companies from them — and that put us in a position to have a dialogue that ultimately culminating in this deal,” said Mr. Swartzman.

Like the rest of Peerage’s brands, Sotheby’s will be run independently, but in this case it will get a new CEO in Peerage executive Don Kottick, an industry veteran who was previously been a director at the Canadian Real Estate Association, President of the Real Estate Institute of Canada, and a director of the Toronto Real Estate Board.

“This is the most coveted and highest profile and most-talked-about real estate brand in the world,” said Mr. Kottick. “We believe there’s a lot of untapped potential for growth here, we’ll be looking to add new products and services and ways to conduct business more efficiently.”

In January, Peerage acquired Denver-based boutique brokerage Madison & Companies Properties, LLC, part of a buying spree the company has planned in the U.S. for which it has allocated $250-million.

Peerage Realty was formed in 2007 by Private Equity Firm Peerage Capital; the first brands it acquired were luxury-focussed Chestnut Park Realty and condo pre-sales specialists Baker Real Estate Inc. In 2016 it added British Columbia’s Fifth Avenue Real Estate and in 2017 added mid-market brand StreetCity Realty.

Peerage Capital’s CEO is Miles S. Nadal, who was also the founder and former CEO of advertising firm MDC Partners Inc., from which he resigned in 2015. In 2016, he paid a US$1.5-million fine relating to compensation and expenses at MDC as part of a settlement with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission. In 2018, the Ontario Securities Commission barred the financier from serving as a director or officer of any Ontario public company until May, 2022.

