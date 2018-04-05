Penthouse in Montreal’s landmark Sanctuaire sells for $1.6-million

Open this photo in gallery 6000 Chemin Deacon, Apt. PH-M, Montreal

6000 CHEMIN DEACON, APT. PH-M, MONTREAL

Listing price: $1.695-million

Selling price: $1.6-million

Previous selling price: $660,000 (1999)

Days on the market: 27 days

Taxes: $12,965

Condo fees: $13,716 a year

Listing agent: Félix Jasmin, Engel & Voelkers Montréal

Open this photo in gallery The huge terrace offers a panoramic view of Mount Royal.

The Action: There is a high level of demand for the penthouse units in the Sanctuaire du Mont-Royal and there is waiting list, broker Félix Jasmin said. There are about a dozen penthouses per tower.

The complex is popular with an older crowd. “There are few families,” Mr. Jasmin said. The seller of this particular unit had previously tried to enlarge the 2,300-square-foot space by combining it with the adjoining condo but was unsuccessful. Indeed, the condos at the Sanctuaire – while in excellent physical condition – can appear a tad outdated: The ceilings are nine feet in height, compared with today’s standard of 10 or 11 feet, and most of the kitchens are closed off. It’s not unusual for buyers to knock down a wall to open up the kitchen space, Mr. Jasmin said.

What They Got: An 11th-floor, three-bedroom penthouse condominium in Montreal’s landmark Sanctuaire, a sprawling seven-building complex of more than 900 units close to the leafy neighbourhood of Outremont. Notable features include the huge terrace with panoramic view of Mount Royal and light-filled interior thanks to the generous fenestration. The complex, which includes a sports centre and medical facilities, was built in phases starting in the 1980s. It was a hit with well-to-do buyers and has remained so over the years, offering a sense of comfort, quiet and seclusion in a wooded area. The condo unit that was just sold underwent a partial renovation a few years ago.

The Agent’s Take: “The Sanctuaire offers a more sedate lifestyle” than trendier contemporary condo towers, such as Le Crystal hotel-residences in downtown Montreal, Mr. Jasmin said. “Many of the residents also have a place in Florida” and split their time between the two residences.