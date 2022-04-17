Skip to main content
done deal
Sydnia Yu
Scugog, ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail

Coldwell Banker, R.M.R. Real Estate

15 Castle Harbour Dr., Port Perry, Ont.

Asking price: $1,250,000 (March, 2022)

Selling price: $1,775,000 (March, 2022)

Previous selling prices: $519,000 (June, 2006); $350,000 (April, 2002)

Taxes: $7,757 (2021)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agents: Malcolm Macaulay and Erin Way, Coldwell Banker, R.M.R. Real Estate

The action

The eat-in kitchen with an island.Coldwell Banker, R.M.R. Real Estate

This three-bedroom house on a 1.26-acre lot sits across from green space along Lake Scugog. It was deliberately priced low at $1.25-million in March to entice as many potential buyers as possible, and it did, drawing visitors from as far as Peterborough and Toronto. A total of 18 parties tendered offers and it sold to a bid of $1.775-million.

“Prices listed are generally lower than the anticipated sale price to generate activity, and that was our strategy on this property,” said agent Malcolm Macaulay.

“We were expecting $1.5-million, so we were surprised with $1.775-million.”

What they got

This house was built a bit more than 30 years ago with living space spread across four levels.

There are three bedrooms on the upper floor. One floor down is the eat-in kitchen and living and dining rooms. A fourth bedroom and a family room with a gas fireplace are located on the lower level. The basement is a recreation room.

The agent’s take

A fourth bedroom and a family room with a gas fireplace are located on the lower level.Coldwell Banker, R.M.R. Real Estate

“The uniqueness of this home is it has a double tandem garage, so you could have four cars in the garage,” Mr. Macaulay said.

“And it has a pool and fire pit on a nice private lot, so there were lots of nice features to the property.

“In that neighbourhood, they’re all one acre plus lots,” Mr. Macaulay said.

“Port Perry has a great downtown core with good dining options and quaint stores. They also film a lot of Hallmark movies there, it’s got that old country, downtown feel to it.”

