Price cut spurs multiple offers for Calgary house

119 Copperstone Gardens SE, Calgary
Asking price: $359,000
Selling price: $359,000
Taxes: $2,304 (2017)
Days on the market: 23
Listing agents: Bryon Howard and Shirley Wright, Re/Max House of Real Estate
The action: With numerous homes in the area all ready for sale and all in the same $369,000-$379,000 price range, it was hard for this home in the Copperfield community to stand out. Average days on the market for properties in Copperfield stands at 47.
This two-storey house on a 28-foot wide lot had an unsuccessful run the first time it was listed, so a reattempt was made with another agent, who coaxed offers from multiple parties mid-May.
“Buyers would walk to three or four properties all around the same price and wouldn’t make a decision on any of them,” agent Bryon Howard said.
“We got competitive and dropped our price by $10,000 … so it was the best value.”
What they got: This decade-old home contains 1,354 square feet of living space to accommodate three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a central kitchen and dining area and rear living room.
For extra space, there is a full basement and private backyard with a new deck and gravel parking pad off a laneway.
The agent’s take: “It has a cute porch – some don’t have porches – and the seller did take good care of it, so it was nice and clean,” Mr. Howard said.
“It’s close to transportation corridors, amenities and hospitals, so people liked that.”
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.