Price cut spurs multiple offers for Calgary house

119 Copperstone Gardens SE, Calgary

Asking price: $359,000

Selling price: $359,000

Taxes: $2,304 (2017)

Days on the market: 23

Listing agents: Bryon Howard and Shirley Wright, Re/Max House of Real Estate

This decade-old home contains 1,354 square feet of living space.

The action: With numerous homes in the area all ready for sale and all in the same $369,000-$379,000 price range, it was hard for this home in the Copperfield community to stand out. Average days on the market for properties in Copperfield stands at 47.

This two-storey house on a 28-foot wide lot had an unsuccessful run the first time it was listed, so a reattempt was made with another agent, who coaxed offers from multiple parties mid-May.

“Buyers would walk to three or four properties all around the same price and wouldn’t make a decision on any of them,” agent Bryon Howard said.

“We got competitive and dropped our price by $10,000 … so it was the best value.”

The house's porch helped set it apart from some others in the area.

What they got: This decade-old home contains 1,354 square feet of living space to accommodate three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a central kitchen and dining area and rear living room.

For extra space, there is a full basement and private backyard with a new deck and gravel parking pad off a laneway.

The agent’s take: “It has a cute porch – some don’t have porches – and the seller did take good care of it, so it was nice and clean,” Mr. Howard said.

“It’s close to transportation corridors, amenities and hospitals, so people liked that.”