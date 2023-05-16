Open this photo in gallery: Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

8 Meadow Dr., Janetville, Ont.

Asking price: $1,199,900 (January, 2023)

Previous asking prices: $1,249,900 (December, 2022); $1,275,000 (November, 2022)

Selling price: $1,175,000 (March, 2023)

Previous selling prices: $469,500 (May, 2016); $351,617 (May, 2009)

Taxes: $4,482 (2022)

Property days on market: 105

Listing agent: Alaina Malcolm, Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The home has 1,900 square feet of living space.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

As soon as the owners of this three-bedroom bungalow decided to sell, agent Alaina Malcolm rushed to photograph the saltwater pool, hot tub and lush gardens before winter set in. The images helped reel in two dozen visitors as the snows began, but after two open houses, requests for tours tapered off, and the price was trimmed back twice. Finally, in March, a buyer came forward with an offer of $1.175-million, which was accepted.

“Being outside Durham Region, the time of year, and [interest] rate changes were all factors in people not wanting to move,” Ms. Malcolm said. “So we did adjust the price slightly to make it a little more attractive.

“There were a lot of people coming from the city, but the buyer did end up being someone local.”

Open this photo in gallery: The kitchen has double doors to a wide deck.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

What they got

This 14-year-old bungalow is across the street from older homes that back directly onto the lake. It has 1,900 square feet of living space, two front entrances and an attached triple garage.

There are separate living and dining areas, and a kitchen with double doors to a wide deck.

The basement is arranged with a recreation area, an office and two guest rooms, plus roughed-in plumbing for a third bathroom.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

“It’s in an estate subdivision community, and most of the homes in that area are on the water and aren’t quite as new,” Ms. Malcolm said. “There are a lot of heritage homes.”

“It’s a great family home inside and out, wonderful for entertaining,” Ms. Malcolm said.

“Probably 50 per cent of the lots in the community are about that size, but what’s unique about this property is it was a corner lot and the sellers had done quite extensive landscaping work, so there were a variety of trees, hedges and shrubs that made the property more appealing.”