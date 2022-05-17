44 Paradise Valley Trail.Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

44 Paradise Valley Trail, Nobleton, Ont.

Asking price: $2,688,000 (March, 2022)

Selling price: $2,850,000 (March, 2022)

Previous selling price: $1,710,000 (December, 2019); $1,675,000 (May, 2017); $1,141,928 (May, 2014)

Taxes: $10,169 (2022)

Days on the market: six

Listing agent: Michael Steinman, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The action

This four-bedroom house is one of a small number of homes backing onto a ravine along the north end of a low-rise subdivision about 30 kilometres north of Toronto. The extra privacy and evergreen views attracted more than a dozen visitors, three of whom made purchase offers.

“On that street, a lot of the homes are on the ravine, but they don’t come up [for sale] too often,” said agent Michael Steinman.

“We caught the end of the [market] craziness just as it started to let up a bit. Most of the homes – if not all that sold in that pocket – used the strategy of pricing low, getting multiple offers, and selling for over the asking price.”

44 Paradise Valley Trail in Nobleton, Ont. has four bedrooms.Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

What they got

This bungalow-style house built in 2014 was designed with a loft and two bedrooms upstairs. Two more bedrooms are on the main floor, including one with a renovated bathroom and side-by-side showers.

Ceilings rise 10 feet above the living room and double in height in the family room, which also has a gas fireplace.

The eat-in kitchen has the benefit of a rear deck and a butler’s pantry connected to the dining room.

For large-scale storage, there is a triple garage and a full basement with access to the yard.

The ceiling in the living room is bumped up to 10 feet to offer an airy vibe.Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The agent’s take

“Because it’s a ravine lot and a big house with 4,000 square feet, it targeted families who place more value on having a private lot than a standard two-storey, detached plan,” Mr. Glaser said.

“It had a stunning [primary] bathroom,’ he said. “And another cool thing the sellers did was in the kitchen they replaced two small builder’s windows with a massive, $12,000 window that gave you a good view of the ravine.”

The kitchen features a large picture window that features a view of the ravine.Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.