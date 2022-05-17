44 Paradise Valley Trail, Nobleton, Ont.
Asking price: $2,688,000 (March, 2022)
Selling price: $2,850,000 (March, 2022)
Previous selling price: $1,710,000 (December, 2019); $1,675,000 (May, 2017); $1,141,928 (May, 2014)
Taxes: $10,169 (2022)
Days on the market: six
Listing agent: Michael Steinman, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.
The action
This four-bedroom house is one of a small number of homes backing onto a ravine along the north end of a low-rise subdivision about 30 kilometres north of Toronto. The extra privacy and evergreen views attracted more than a dozen visitors, three of whom made purchase offers.
“On that street, a lot of the homes are on the ravine, but they don’t come up [for sale] too often,” said agent Michael Steinman.
“We caught the end of the [market] craziness just as it started to let up a bit. Most of the homes – if not all that sold in that pocket – used the strategy of pricing low, getting multiple offers, and selling for over the asking price.”
What they got
This bungalow-style house built in 2014 was designed with a loft and two bedrooms upstairs. Two more bedrooms are on the main floor, including one with a renovated bathroom and side-by-side showers.
Ceilings rise 10 feet above the living room and double in height in the family room, which also has a gas fireplace.
The eat-in kitchen has the benefit of a rear deck and a butler’s pantry connected to the dining room.
For large-scale storage, there is a triple garage and a full basement with access to the yard.
The agent’s take
“Because it’s a ravine lot and a big house with 4,000 square feet, it targeted families who place more value on having a private lot than a standard two-storey, detached plan,” Mr. Glaser said.
“It had a stunning [primary] bathroom,’ he said. “And another cool thing the sellers did was in the kitchen they replaced two small builder’s windows with a massive, $12,000 window that gave you a good view of the ravine.”
