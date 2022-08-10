Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

163 Hickling Trail, Barrie, Ont.

Asking price: $699,900 (June, 2022)

Previous asking prices: $849,000 (April, 2022); $699,000 (March, 2022)

Selling price: $780,000 (June, 2022)

Previous selling price: $359,000 (November, 2016); $145,000 (December, 2000); $113,000 (January, 1994)

Taxes: $3,937 (2022)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agent: Dominika Stollar, Coldwell Banker – R.M.R. Real Estate

The action

There is 1,283 square feet of living space.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

This updated bungalow is just down the street from Georgian College’s Barrie campus and was originally listed for $699,000, but at that price it only got two bids, both too low to contemplate. The price was raised to $849,000, more in line with what the seller wanted, but this drew no offers at all.

“We listed it in March when the market was just beginning to shift, so every agent was trying to figure out which listing and pricing strategies to use,” said agent Dominika Stollar. “Buyers weren’t sure if they should still offer over asking or hold back. There were a lot of unknowns.”

After the seller moved out, the property was staged, rephotographed, repromoted and the price reduced once again to $699,900. This time, two decent offers materialized, then a third that easily outshone them at $780,000.

“The seller was happy with that price, a quick 30-day closing and no conditions,” Ms. Stollar said.

What they got

It has an eat-in kitchen.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

This three-bedroom bungalow was built on a 39- by 120-foot lot about 30 years ago.

Recent updates include new windows and a new garage door as well as a revamped bathroom in the basement.

There is 1,283 square feet of living space, including an eat-in kitchen and open living and dining rooms. Directly below is a guest bedroom and recreation area with a gas fireplace.

The agent’s take

The living and dining rooms are open.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

“It was a lot larger inside than you’d think looking at it from the road, and it has a really large and open basement, so there was an opportunity for buyers to come and put their own touch on the space,” Ms. Stollar said.

“It also had solar panels, which was unique … because they have an opportunity to generate some income monthly.”

