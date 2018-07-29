 Skip to main content

Quick walk-through sells buyers on Rosedale house

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices
Done Deal

Quick walk-through sells buyers on Rosedale house

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail

12 Binscarth Rd., Toronto.

12 Binscarth Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $2.95-million

Selling price: $2.91-million

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $1,245,000 (2004); $725,000 (2003)

Taxes: $13,901 (2017)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agents: Lucille and Sarah Chenoweth and Robert Gordon, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The family room features a gas fireplace and French doors to a deck.

The action: About 30 buyers booked private tours of this three-storey residence, but the eventual buyers had only a walk-through at one of two public open houses before they tabled a bid of $2.91-million in late May.

“We had one offer, but a couple people were milling around,” agent Lucille Chenoweth said. “At that price range, people are sensitive about getting into competition, so we worked with the one offer.”

What they got: Not far from Rosedale Park, this roughly 75-year-old house has much younger mechanics and finishes, such as marble counters and stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen.

Story continues below advertisement

A rear addition also created a main-floor family room and fifth bedroom above. The family room features a gas fireplace and French doors to a deck, while the bedroom has a separate dressing room, a bathroom and balcony.

There’s a recreation room in the 785-square-foot basement.

Parking is at the front of the 25-by-150-foot lot.

A rear addition opens to the backyard.

The agent’s take: “It’s a wonderful location for a family in the heart of Rosedale. It’s quiet and accessible to wonderful parks, like Rosedale Park, which is very heavily used by local residents,” Ms. Chenoweth said.

“It has easy access to the subway, great schools … and all the facilities on Yonge Street, such as restaurants and shops.”

The proportions of this 2,891-square-foot home were also a hit. “It’s a nice, generous family home with a big addition on the back,” Ms. Chenoweth said.

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.