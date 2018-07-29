Quick walk-through sells buyers on Rosedale house

12 Binscarth Rd., Toronto
Asking price: $2.95-million
Selling price: $2.91-million
Previous selling prices: $1,245,000 (2004); $725,000 (2003)
Taxes: $13,901 (2017)
Days on the market: Six
Listing agents: Lucille and Sarah Chenoweth and Robert Gordon, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
The action: About 30 buyers booked private tours of this three-storey residence, but the eventual buyers had only a walk-through at one of two public open houses before they tabled a bid of $2.91-million in late May.
“We had one offer, but a couple people were milling around,” agent Lucille Chenoweth said. “At that price range, people are sensitive about getting into competition, so we worked with the one offer.”
What they got: Not far from Rosedale Park, this roughly 75-year-old house has much younger mechanics and finishes, such as marble counters and stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen.
A rear addition also created a main-floor family room and fifth bedroom above. The family room features a gas fireplace and French doors to a deck, while the bedroom has a separate dressing room, a bathroom and balcony.
There’s a recreation room in the 785-square-foot basement.
Parking is at the front of the 25-by-150-foot lot.
The agent’s take: “It’s a wonderful location for a family in the heart of Rosedale. It’s quiet and accessible to wonderful parks, like Rosedale Park, which is very heavily used by local residents,” Ms. Chenoweth said.
“It has easy access to the subway, great schools … and all the facilities on Yonge Street, such as restaurants and shops.”
The proportions of this 2,891-square-foot home were also a hit. “It’s a nice, generous family home with a big addition on the back,” Ms. Chenoweth said.
