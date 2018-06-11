Real Estate: Rules, rates and reality checks for first-time home buyers

Housing is the biggest investment most Canadians will ever make. Before you buy, arm yourself with the facts and figures you need to prevent your dream home from becoming a financial nightmare.
About the new stress test rules
How much can you spend on a home? It may have changed drastically
If you’re in the market for your first home, you’ve likely heard about Canada’s new stress test for home buyers. Matt Lundy explains how the new rules affect your buying power.
Drawing Conclusions: Understanding the new stress test for uninsured mortgages
Still confused about how the new buyer’s stress test works? Preet Banerjee does the math in this video.
How mortgage rates affect you
The chart you must pay attention to if you’re buying a home or renewing a mortgage
Changing interest rates can affect housing affordability for better or worse. The five-year bond yield is the number you need to pay attention to before you buy.
Why you shouldn’t take the maximum mortgage you are offered
The urge to spend every penny of what a bank is willing to lend may never have been greater. However, exercising some caution can pay dividends down the road.
Knowledge is power in negotiating your mortgage
Preparing to negotiate a mortgage involves a combination of factors – knowledge about how mortgages work, understanding the current market, some professional help and, at the right moment, good negotiating skills.
RBC cuts five-year fixed mortgage rate, other banks expected to follow
While fixed mortgage rates are getting cheaper, variable-rate mortgages have been getting more expensive, narrowing the gap between them.
Get the latest news on mortgages and interest rates here
Are you ready to buy? Try these calculators
Is your mortgage leaving you house poor?
Mortgage calculators offered by banks don’t really help you budget for life’s other expenses. That’s why we created the Real-Life Ratio Calculator.
The Down Payment Tool: Find out when you’ll be a homeowner
How soon will you be able to put in an offer? Our Down Payment Calculator will show how your savings add up.
Globe Real Estate House Price Data Centre
So which cities are the most affordable and which neighbourhoods have seen the biggest price gains? Scroll through our exclusive data showing how prices are trending nationally, by city and by neighbourhood.
Go to the House Price Data Centre
Reality check: Expenses new home buyers often overlook
What land transfer taxes and fees cost across the country
Don’t forget to consider the other expenses of home buying. In this video, Preet Banerjee explains land transfer tax and real estate fees.
How not to get hammered by rising condo fees
If you’re considering a condo purchase, here’s what you need to know about maintenance fees, special assessments and the condo boards that set them.
The real cost of home ownership
First-time buyers may be familiar with additional costs such as property taxes, but there’s a whole range of other expenses to consider.
Still thinking of home ownership as an investment? Here’s proof you’re wrong
Rising real estate prices do not necessarily mean houses are a great investment. From property tax to maintenance, the expenses add up. Here’s a look at the costs of home ownership over the long term.
Should I buy a home now or wait till I’ve saved a 20% down payment?
A 20-per-cent down payment spares home buyers from requiring CMHC mortgage loan insurance, but is not the only option, says this financial adviser.
