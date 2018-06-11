 Skip to main content

Real Estate: Rules, rates and reality checks for first-time home buyers

Real Estate: Rules, rates and reality checks for first-time home buyers

Dianne Nice
Housing is the biggest investment most Canadians will ever make. Before you buy, arm yourself with the facts and figures you need to prevent your dream home from becoming a financial nightmare.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

About the new stress-test rules

How mortgage rates affect you

Are you ready to buy? Try these calculators

Reality check: Expenses new home buyers often overlook

More Globe e-books and guides

About the new stress test rules

How much can you spend on a home? It may have changed drastically

If you’re in the market for your first home, you’ve likely heard about Canada’s new stress test for home buyers. Matt Lundy explains how the new rules affect your buying power.

Read the full story

Drawing Conclusions: Understanding the new stress test for uninsured mortgages

Drawing Conclusions: Understanding the new stress test for uninsured mortgages

Still confused about how the new buyer’s stress test works? Preet Banerjee does the math in this video.

(Return to top)

How mortgage rates affect you

The chart you must pay attention to if you’re buying a home or renewing a mortgage

Changing interest rates can affect housing affordability for better or worse. The five-year bond yield is the number you need to pay attention to before you buy.

Read the full story

Why you shouldn’t take the maximum mortgage you are offered

The urge to spend every penny of what a bank is willing to lend may never have been greater. However, exercising some caution can pay dividends down the road.

Read the full story

Knowledge is power in negotiating your mortgage

Preparing to negotiate a mortgage involves a combination of factors – knowledge about how mortgages work, understanding the current market, some professional help and, at the right moment, good negotiating skills.

Read the full story

RBC cuts five-year fixed mortgage rate, other banks expected to follow

While fixed mortgage rates are getting cheaper, variable-rate mortgages have been getting more expensive, narrowing the gap between them.

Read the full story

Get the latest news on mortgages and interest rates here

(Return to top)

Are you ready to buy? Try these calculators

Is your mortgage leaving you house poor?

Mortgage calculators offered by banks don’t really help you budget for life’s other expenses. That’s why we created the Real-Life Ratio Calculator.

Read the full story

The Down Payment Tool: Find out when you’ll be a homeowner

How soon will you be able to put in an offer? Our Down Payment Calculator will show how your savings add up.

Read the full story

Globe Real Estate House Price Data Centre

So which cities are the most affordable and which neighbourhoods have seen the biggest price gains? Scroll through our exclusive data showing how prices are trending nationally, by city and by neighbourhood.

Go to the House Price Data Centre

(Return to top)

Preet Banerjee calculates how much land transfer taxes or fees could cost a home buyer across Canada

Reality check: Expenses new home buyers often overlook

What land transfer taxes and fees cost across the country

Don’t forget to consider the other expenses of home buying. In this video, Preet Banerjee explains land transfer tax and real estate fees.

How not to get hammered by rising condo fees

If you’re considering a condo purchase, here’s what you need to know about maintenance fees, special assessments and the condo boards that set them.

Read the full story

The real cost of home ownership

First-time buyers may be familiar with additional costs such as property taxes, but there’s a whole range of other expenses to consider.

Read the full story

Still thinking of home ownership as an investment? Here’s proof you’re wrong

Rising real estate prices do not necessarily mean houses are a great investment. From property tax to maintenance, the expenses add up. Here’s a look at the costs of home ownership over the long term.

Read the full story

Should I buy a home now or wait till I’ve saved a 20% down payment?

A 20-per-cent down payment spares home buyers from requiring CMHC mortgage loan insurance, but is not the only option, says this financial adviser.

Read the Gen Y Money Q&A

Still have questions about buying your first home? Send it to us and you may be featured in an upcoming Gen Y Money Q&A.

(Return to top)

