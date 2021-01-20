Record-breaking Montreal condo sale made over FaceTime

Open this photo in gallery Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

1280 Rue Sherbrooke Ouest., PH1220, Montreal

Asking price: $12.9-million (October, 2020)

Selling price: $11-million (January, 2021)

Taxes: $73,293 (2020)

Days on the market: 90

Listing agents and buyers’ agents: Liza Kaufman, Alfee Kaufman and Lindsay Hart, Kaufman Group at Sotheby’s International Realty Quebec

THE ACTION

Open this photo in gallery The three-bedroom penthouse at the Ritz-Carlton Residences was purchased by an American buyer via FaceTime. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Long before the pandemic, agent Liza Kaufman frequently sold multimillion-dollar properties remotely to international clientele. But this is one for the records, says Ms. Kaufman: the highest condominium sale price in Quebec history.

The three-bedroom penthouse at the Ritz-Carlton Residences was purchased by an American buyer via FaceTime.

“For us, [FaceTime] is becoming a much more important tool. COVID has changed the market fundamentally for my team, in that, in the future – even post-COVID and postvaccine – I don’t think people will have multiple visits before they make their decision,” Ms. Kaufman said.

“The sale of this only reinforces Montreal’s position as a desirable destination within the global real estate market. It also reflects the underlying resilience of our city’s luxury condominium market, and the fact that demand for prestigious brands and properties will always be enduring.”

WHAT THEY GOT

Open this photo in gallery The hotel is just one of two in Montreal with condominium residences. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

In a new wing of the historic Ritz-Carlton hotel, this 5,301-square-foot suite has a two-storey plan with double-height windows and multiple terraces, plus bedrooms and entertaining areas on both levels connected by an elevator. There’s also a circular glass and steel staircase.

Annual condo fees are $124,956.

THE AGENT’S TAKE

Open this photo in gallery The condo features multiple terraces, plus bedrooms and entertaining areas on both levels connected by an elevator. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“It is the most spectacular condominium in the city by far,” Ms. Kaufman said. “It features 25-foot ceiling heights in the living and entertaining rooms, and it’s a corner unit which has the iconic view of the Sherbrooke corridor, the Museum of Fine Arts and the mountains of Westmount.”

“Plus, there’s almost 2,000 square feet of outdoor space, so even though you’re downtown in the heart of the Golden Square Mile, you can really enjoy being outside, dine alfresco and have a party for 100 people.”

The hotel is just one of two in the city with condominium residences. “[Residents] have access to the hotel swimming pool, gym, the Spa St. James and room services, if they chose,” Ms. Kaufman said.

