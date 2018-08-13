Renovation dreaming: Advice and inspiration for improving your home

Nearly half of Canadian home owners plan to renovate this year, according to a recent poll, and roughly one-third will borrow money to finance it. If you have home improvement dreams of your own, here are some tips and ideas to get you on the right track.

Unable to afford a bigger house for their families, homeowners are renovating instead

Soaring housing prices and bidding wars have led many Canadians to stay put and invest in improving their current homes.

Reno or go? How costs should factor into your decision

When you’re deciding whether to renovate or move, there’s more to consider than meets the eye.

Do you really need that sexy new kitchen?

Robert R. Brown, author of Wealthing Like Rabbits, explains the difference between home improvement wants and needs.

Step away from the hammer: When a reno is a good investment and when it’s not

When it comes to return on investment, not all home improvements are created equal. Here are some projects that add value, and some that don’t.

A DIY home renovation is rarely easy, fast or cheap

Thousands of homeowners plunge into renos without factoring in the potential costs of making mistakes. Here’s why hiring a good designer can pay off.

How to pay for a million-dollar reno

Big projects often come with suprises. Here’s how one family dealt with a 50-per-cent increase in their renovation cost.

The best ways to finance a home reno

Whether you use your mortgage or a line of credit to cover the cost, know your options before you start.

Gutted and green: A $320,000 reno recasts an energy-sucking home

Tom Knezic and Christine Lolley, the husband-and-wife team behind forward-thinking Solares Architecture, have finally put their money where their firm’s mouth is: an energy-sucking pig of a century-old home is now an energy-sipping, sustainable calling-card.

Recycled, repurposed and renovated: Builders adapting sustainable practices

The pressure is on for builders and architects to reduce, reuse and recycle, a trend that is catching on with homeowners and giving a new lease on life to reclaimed and salvaged materials.

Designing for wellness: Beyond the in-home gym

Increasingly, homeowners around the world are willing to pay premiums to incorporate health and wellness design features into their homes. And the trend goes well beyond at-home saunas.

Intuitive design is about how people really live

If you always eat out, do you really need a dining room table? Toronto’s Spaces by Jacflash designs homes according to the client’s unique disposition and lifestyle, an increasingly popular, successful, even liberating approach in interiors called intuitive design.

Toronto family ditches the city for old school fixer-upper in the country

A family converts a decommissioned school into a livable home and bed-and-breakfast. Carolyn Ireland reports on how these city-dwellers settled on the idea and the obstacles they overcame in moving to the country – and a new life.

A house with a twist: Summerhill reno gets a Gehry-esque treatment

A strong case can be made that this is the most beautiful staircase in Toronto. Architect Tye Farrow says it was all about “capturing something in a moment” when he put drafting pen to paper a few years ago.

Forest Hill home reno headlined by coloured Vitrolite glass

Jonathan Kearns of Toronto’s Kearns Mancini Architects, known for the Fort York Interpretive Centre and Ireland Park, used playful Mondrianesque colour-blocking to personalize his own house in Toronto.

A kitchen designed to be ‘the hub of our home

When Amanda Riva, husband Giorgio and son Hugo moved into their north Toronto home, they wanted the kitchen to be functional, beautiful and a centre of activity.

