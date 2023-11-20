Open this photo in gallery: Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

22 Highlands Blvd., Cavan, Ont.

Asking price: $699,000 (August, 2023)

Selling price: $760,000 (August, 2023)

Taxes: $4,267 (2023)

Days on the market: 15

Listing agent: Eddie Harnick, Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

Open this photo in gallery: The open concept townhouse was professionally staged to help encourage a sale.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

The action

Agent Eddie Harnick said she was upfront with the owner of this two-storey townhouse that, to do well in the current market, it needed a professional staging and to be priced under $700,000. That done, three offers came through, but none were considered adequate by the seller. A fourth offer arrived days later and, after some negotiations, a deal was struck at $61,000 over the asking price.

“It’s hard to decide how to list at this point in time because the market has shifted,” said Ms. Harnick. “When you start to see a shift, you have to go with the ebb and flow of things and try out different strategies.”

“[Other properties in the area] had sat for a while, so we were lucky we were able to get it listed and sold.”

Open this photo in gallery: The eat-in kitchen features an island, stainless steel appliances, and access to a newly fenced-in yard.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

What they got

At the end of the row of two-storey townhouses, this roughly four-year-old property sits on a 36-by-108-foot lot in the Cavan area south of Peterborough, about 120 kilometres northeast of downtown Toronto.

It has open living and dining areas and an eat-in kitchen with an island, stainless steel appliances, and access to a newly fenced-in yard.

There is a laundry room upstairs, three bathrooms and direct entry into the main house from the double garage.

The basement is unfinished.

The agent’s take

“You’re basically buying a detached home because it’s only attached at one wall, the garage wall,” Ms. Harnick said. “So there’s no shared living walls, and it’s a large, four-bedroom home.”

“It’s a really lovely layout and a really, bright home because it’s an end unit.”

“It’s a lovely little community of homes, so conveniently located off the 115 [highway], so it’s perfect for anyone looking to commute down to the 401 or up to Peterborough,” Ms. Harnick said.