Done Deal, 62 Thirty Third St., Toronto

62 Thirty Third St., Toronto

Asking price: $1,249,000 (June, 2023)

Selling price: $1,420,000 (June, 2023)

Previous selling price: $599,000 (June, 2011); $535,000 (September, 2009); $490,000 (July, 2005); $419,900 (January, 2004); $386,200 (April, 2002)

Taxes: $5,103 (2023)

Days on the market: eight

Listing agents: Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

This semi-detached house has 1,835 square feet of living space.

The action

This two-bedroom house is smaller than most properties between Marie Curtis Park and Colonel Samuel Smith Park, but the seller calculated that newly added pot lights and refinished flooring justified an asking price of $1,249,000. On the offer date, four bids were submitted, with the 20-year old home going for $1,420,000.

“There are very few newer homes that have two bedrooms, usually it’s three or sometimes four, so it was difficult to figure out what the right price would be,” said agent Irene Kaushansky.

“The seller spent a good amount of time and energy to paint, do fix ups and make sure it was attractive for today’s buyers.”

The kitchen exits out to a deck in the back yard.

What they got

This semi-detached house has 1,835 square feet of living space, a deck off the kitchen and Juliet balconies in two entertaining areas. The one at the rear also has a three-sided, gas fireplace.

On the second floor, the largest bedroom has cathedral ceilings, his and her closets, and one of four bathrooms.

The basement has two entrances, recreation, and cooking quarters, one guest bedroom and an ensuite.

For parking, there is a private driveway and a garage on the 25-by 88-foot lot.

The seller calculated that new pot lights and refinished flooring justified an asking price of $1,249,000.

The agent’s take

“The low maintenance aspect of the house was very attractive because although it was a house, there was not a huge yard and it was in good condition,” Ms. Kaushansky said.

“South of Lake Shore [Boulevard] is always nice in that pocket because you’re a little closer to the lake, and you still have easy access to shops and restaurants on Lake Shore, and fast access up to the Gardiner [Expressway] and the airport.

“And there are lots of parks in the area as well.”