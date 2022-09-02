Special to The Globe and Mail

228 Logan Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,298,000 (June, 2022)

Selling price: $1.5-million (June, 2022)

Previous selling prices: $665,000 (November, 2013); $541,000 (June, 2011); $378,000 (November, 2005); $260,000 (August, 2005); $127,000 (May, 1992)

Taxes: $4,270 (2022)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The action

Agent Christopher Bibby used this semi-detached home’s prime locale to his advantage, simply by distributing open house signs around the corner, near cafés, grocers and shops on Queen Street.

“A colleague was running an open house further north, closer to Pape [Avenue] and Gerrard [Street], and her open house had no visitors, and we had over 100 people through the Saturday and Sunday,” Mr. Bibby said.

“I had the open house signs out between Broadview and Carlaw [avenues], so we had a lot of pedestrian traffic through, and with the good weather, we had a really good turnout.”

Buyers were reluctant to make offers due to recent interest rate hikes from the Bank of Canada, but two put in bids, including the eventual buyer who offered $1.5-million.

“We didn’t have any competition in the immediate proximity, which was a good thing, and the home inspection was well above average because there was quite a lot of work was done to the home,” Mr. Bibby said. “A lot of buyers aren’t looking for projects, given delays, rising costs of supplies and contractors being backed up.”

What they got

This nearly 100-year-old house has an updated three-bedroom plan and a new deck and carport on a 15-by 114-foot lot.

The dining room is open concept, and the kitchen newly minted with stainless steel appliances and checkerboard tile flooring.

There is a living room and a separate family room addition, plus a renovated and waterproofed recreation area with a bathroom below.

The agent’s take

“The owners had a very good design aesthetic,” Mr. Bibby said.

“A lot of people loved the back room off the kitchen because there’s a carport at the rear, so people could use it as a mudroom, or have it as a work-from-home option.”

