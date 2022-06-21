Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

14521 Old Scugog Rd., Scugog, Ont.

Asking price: $749,900 (March, 2022)

Selling price: $1,008,000 (April, 2022)

Previous selling price: $225,000 (May, 2011)

Taxes: $3,304 (2021)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Alaina Malcolm, Coldwell Banker – R.M.R. Real Estate

About 40 potential buyers asked for a private tour and about a quarter of those made purchase offers.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

The action

For a brief period this spring, this updated bungalow was the only property for sale in Blackstock, a small town near Lake Scugog about 90 kilometres east of Toronto. About 40 potential buyers asked for a private tour and about a quarter of those made purchase offers.

“Blackstock is a sought-after area, being just outside Port Perry, and people are always looking for bungalows,” said local agent Alaina Malcolm.

“So we didn’t expect nine offers, but we knew there would be multiple offers.”

Over the past 10 years, the roofing and windows were replaced, and the interiors were remodelled with open living and dining areas.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

What they got

This three-bedroom house with an attached garage was built on a 66- by 132-foot lot about 60 years ago. Over the past 10 years, the roofing and windows were replaced, and the interiors were remodelled with open living and dining areas.

The kitchen was revamped with granite countertops and a centre island.

A rear laundry room also provides access to a back deck and the lower level, which has an office, guest bedroom, recreation room and a second full bathroom.

The kitchen was revamped with granite countertops and a centre island.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

The agent’s take

“Blackstock is an older town without a lot of new builds,” Ms. Malcolm said. “This house was built around 1960, but it was all redone and open concept.”

“There’s a school right behind the house that the back yard backs onto, so I thought we’d see more young families as there are a lot of rooms,” she said. “But we had some [buyers] from the city and a lot from around Port Perry. The buyers ended up being semi-retired.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.