Open this photo in gallery: Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

218 Spindrift Circle, Ottawa, Ont.

Asking price: $988,000 (July, 2023)

Selling price: $975,000 (July, 2023)

Previous selling price: $460,948 (January, 2019)

Taxes: $5,839 (2023)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Raymond Chin, Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

Open this photo in gallery: The house was professionally staged, but only a handful of buyers came out to see it before selling for $13,000 under asking in six days on the market.Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

The action

In suburban Manotick, about 25 kilometres south of Parliament Hill, this four-year-old house was given a professional staging, but only a handful of buyers came around to see it. With the turnout unseasonably low, one visitor engineered a $975,000 purchase deal – $13,000 below asking. The deal closes Sept. 20.

“July and August in Ottawa have been seeing the slowest times in terms of unit sales compared to the year before,” said agent Raymond Chin. “Homes need to be showcased in the best light possible because there’s not a lot of demand. But at the same time, there’s not too much supply as well.”

“The average days [on market] in that area was hovering around 25 to 35 days, so six days was a good achievement.”

Open this photo in gallery: The kitchen has quartz countertops and high-end appliances.Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

What they got

Across from a small park, this four-bedroom house has a two-storey plan with an attached, double garage and a private yard with an interlocking patio, gazebo, and hedges.

A deck sits just off the kitchen, which has quartz countertops and high-end appliances.

There is a dining space, and entertaining areas on the main and lower levels. The former also has a gas fireplace.

Highlights upstairs include a laundry room and a primary bedroom with a walk-in closet and one of the home’s three bathrooms.

Open this photo in gallery: The house has a private yard with an interlocking patio, gazebo, and hedges.Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

The agent’s take

“It’s located in what’s known to be a higher-end suburb,” said Mr. Chin.

“The average price right now for a home in Ottawa is about $740,00, and the average homes in this area are $950,000 and above.”

“Some upgrades were done with the builder directly, and the others were done by the sellers themselves, which is why it shows more uniquely than most,” Mr. Chin said.