Sunnylea home on busy street gets steady stream of visitors

925 Royal York Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $2,399,000

Selling price: $2.2-million

Taxes: $8,929 (2017)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Paul Nusca, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action: Traffic can at times be heavy on Royal York Road, but for a few days in early March, it was a steady stream of house hunters who beat a path to this custom detached house on a 38-by-120-foot lot.

“It sold a little faster than similar homes in the same price range,” agent Paul Nusca said. “It’s rare to find a new construction [home] without the old foundation.”

What they got: Architect David Small designed this 4,103-square-foot residence for Rusand Home Renovation Inc., with four bedrooms, five bathrooms and several large gathering spaces. There are two private studies and a lower-level recreation area with heated floors and one of three fireplaces.

There is a formal dining room and adjacent kitchen with built-in speakers and Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. The open family room has a gas fireplace and coffered ceilings.

Routine chores are easy to accomplish with two laundry rooms and a mudroom with a dog wash area and access to the garage.

The agent’s take: “It’s a bit larger [than average] because it’s new construction,” Mr. Nusca said. “[In addition], there was cool dog wash with a central vac attachment, which I thought was pretty neat.”