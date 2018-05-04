Sunnylea home on busy street gets steady stream of visitors

925 Royal York Rd., Toronto
Asking price: $2,399,000
Selling price: $2.2-million
Taxes: $8,929 (2017)
Days on the market: Seven
Listing agent: Paul Nusca, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.
The action: Traffic can at times be heavy on Royal York Road, but for a few days in early March, it was a steady stream of house hunters who beat a path to this custom detached house on a 38-by-120-foot lot.
“It sold a little faster than similar homes in the same price range,” agent Paul Nusca said. “It’s rare to find a new construction [home] without the old foundation.”
What they got: Architect David Small designed this 4,103-square-foot residence for Rusand Home Renovation Inc., with four bedrooms, five bathrooms and several large gathering spaces. There are two private studies and a lower-level recreation area with heated floors and one of three fireplaces.
There is a formal dining room and adjacent kitchen with built-in speakers and Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. The open family room has a gas fireplace and coffered ceilings.
Routine chores are easy to accomplish with two laundry rooms and a mudroom with a dog wash area and access to the garage.
The agent’s take: “It’s a bit larger [than average] because it’s new construction,” Mr. Nusca said. “[In addition], there was cool dog wash with a central vac attachment, which I thought was pretty neat.”
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.