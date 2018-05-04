 Skip to main content

Sunnylea home on busy street gets steady stream of visitors

Done Deal

Sunnylea home on busy street gets steady stream of visitors

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail

925 Royal York Rd., Toronto.

925 Royal York Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $2,399,000

Selling price: $2.2-million

Taxes: $8,929 (2017)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Paul Nusca, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action: Traffic can at times be heavy on Royal York Road, but for a few days in early March, it was a steady stream of house hunters who beat a path to this custom detached house on a 38-by-120-foot lot.

“It sold a little faster than similar homes in the same price range,” agent Paul Nusca said. “It’s rare to find a new construction [home] without the old foundation.”

What they got: Architect David Small designed this 4,103-square-foot residence for Rusand Home Renovation Inc., with four bedrooms, five bathrooms and several large gathering spaces. There are two private studies and a lower-level recreation area with heated floors and one of three fireplaces.

There is a formal dining room and adjacent kitchen with built-in speakers and Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. The open family room has a gas fireplace and coffered ceilings.

Routine chores are easy to accomplish with two laundry rooms and a mudroom with a dog wash area and access to the garage.

The agent’s take: “It’s a bit larger [than average] because it’s new construction,” Mr. Nusca said. “[In addition], there was cool dog wash with a central vac attachment, which I thought was pretty neat.”

