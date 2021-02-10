 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Real Estate

Done Deal

Three bids for Nepean townhouse drive sale $65,000 over asking

Sydnia Yu
Ottawa
Special to The Globe and Mail
3577 River Run Ave., Nepean, Ont.

Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

3577 River Run Ave., Nepean, Ont.

Asking price: $475,000 (December, 2020)

Selling price: $540,000 (December, 2020)

Previous selling price: $285,849 (December, 2017)

Taxes: $3,099 (2020)

Days on the market: one

Listing agent: Raymond Chin, Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

This three bedroom freehold townhouse has a classic two-storey design.

Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

This three-year-old townhouse in Nepean, about a 30 minute drive from downtown Ottawa, is in a new and still growing low-rise development. The seller generated some buzz from preview notices and a “Coming Soon” lawn sign. About 30 in-person showings were booked, but most were cancelled after three first-day visitors jumped the scheduled offer day and presented competing bids.

“It’s a prime example of the Ottawa real estate market and the lack of supply and overwhelming demand for properties that show well,” agent Raymond Chin said.

Open this photo in gallery

The eat-in kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

“For buyers that wanted to move in within the next three or four months, this was the only option because new home construction takes too long,” he said. “And not only that … these new home builders do draws on who gets the lots, and they release maybe eight or nine lots at any given time.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen also has sliding doors to the backyard.

Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

This three-bedroom freehold townhouse has a classic two-storey design with a covered porch and an attached garage.

The interior has about 1,250 square feet of living space, with an open entertaining area and an eat-in kitchen decked out with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and sliding doors to the backyard.

There are bathrooms are on each level, including the finished basement.

The agent’s take

“It’s in a new suburb and it’s close to an elementary school,” Mr. Chin said.

“It’s the smallest model townhome [and one] that this builder doesn’t make anymore.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
