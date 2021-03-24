 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Trio of stressed buyers vie for Ottawa semi in Rideau Gardens

Sydnia Yu
Ottawa
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Engel & Völkers Ottawa Central

41 Brighton Ave., Ottawa

Asking price: $799,000 (January, 2021)

Selling price: $835,000 (February, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $685,000 (August, 2019); $519,500 (July, 2012); $430,500 (August, 2007)

Taxes: $5,328 (2020)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Candice Chiu, Engel & Volkers Ottawa Central

Buyer’s agent: Tyler Laird, Engel & Volkers Ottawa Central

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The stately Edwardian house is not as updated as other homes within the coveted community between the Rideau Canal and Rideau River. Nonetheless, it had three dozen visitors agree to 30-minute tours.

Engel & Völkers Ottawa Central

This Edwardian house is not as updated as others in old, deep-rooted community of Rideau Gardens, tucked between the Rideau Canal and Rideau River. In-person tours were cut to 30 minutes to accommodate three dozen tour groups spurred on by a lack of semi-detached inventory in Ottawa.

“We got three offers, which was less than what I thought we’d get,” agent Candice Chiu said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I projected we’d get five to eight because January was such a big month with no inventory, and rates were so low, so prices really skyrocketed.

“But the process of buying in multiple offer [scenarios] can be heartbreaking,” Ms. Chiu said, “and when you do it five, six or 12 times, you get exhausted. When I talked to maybe five other agents, their clients were tapped out and couldn’t compete in another round.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The dining room has been opened up in the house, which offers two-car parking and a private backyard.

Engel & Völkers Ottawa Central

This three-storey, brick house offers two-car parking and a private backyard on a 22-foot-by-81-foot lot.

There’s been a recent makeover of a secondary bathroom in the basement. The main mechanical systems were replaced more than 10 years ago.

The formal living and dining rooms have been opened up, and the third floor is a loft-like space that can be used as a fourth bedroom.

The agent’s take

“It was built in 1913 in the Edwardian style, which is a very classic, central-Ottawa type of build,” Ms. Chiu said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s literally across the street from Brighton Beach Park, which is off of the Rideau River, which is an incredible location.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies