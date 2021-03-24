Trio of stressed buyers vie for Ottawa semi in Rideau Gardens

Open this photo in gallery Engel & Völkers Ottawa Central

41 Brighton Ave., Ottawa

Asking price: $799,000 (January, 2021)

Selling price: $835,000 (February, 2021)

Previous selling price: $685,000 (August, 2019); $519,500 (July, 2012); $430,500 (August, 2007)

Taxes: $5,328 (2020)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Candice Chiu, Engel & Volkers Ottawa Central

Buyer’s agent: Tyler Laird, Engel & Volkers Ottawa Central

The action

The stately Edwardian house is not as updated as other homes within the coveted community between the Rideau Canal and Rideau River. Nonetheless, it had three dozen visitors agree to 30-minute tours.

This Edwardian house is not as updated as others in old, deep-rooted community of Rideau Gardens, tucked between the Rideau Canal and Rideau River. In-person tours were cut to 30 minutes to accommodate three dozen tour groups spurred on by a lack of semi-detached inventory in Ottawa.

“We got three offers, which was less than what I thought we’d get,” agent Candice Chiu said.

“I projected we’d get five to eight because January was such a big month with no inventory, and rates were so low, so prices really skyrocketed.

“But the process of buying in multiple offer [scenarios] can be heartbreaking,” Ms. Chiu said, “and when you do it five, six or 12 times, you get exhausted. When I talked to maybe five other agents, their clients were tapped out and couldn’t compete in another round.”

What they got

The dining room has been opened up in the house, which offers two-car parking and a private backyard.

This three-storey, brick house offers two-car parking and a private backyard on a 22-foot-by-81-foot lot.

There’s been a recent makeover of a secondary bathroom in the basement. The main mechanical systems were replaced more than 10 years ago.

The formal living and dining rooms have been opened up, and the third floor is a loft-like space that can be used as a fourth bedroom.

The agent’s take

“It was built in 1913 in the Edwardian style, which is a very classic, central-Ottawa type of build,” Ms. Chiu said.

“It’s literally across the street from Brighton Beach Park, which is off of the Rideau River, which is an incredible location.”

