Open this photo in gallery: Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

600 Misty St., Russell, Ont.

Asking price: $1.1-million (June 2023)

Selling price: $1,062,500 (August 2023)

Previous selling price: $854,564 (March 2022)

Taxes: $4,800 (2023)

Days on the market: 49

Listing agent: Raymond Chin, Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The one-year-old house has roughly 3,300 square feet of living space.Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

The owners of this four-bedroom house had made extensive upgrades since buying it in early 2022 but were forced by circumstances to put it up for sale this summer. The two-storey house sits on a 60- by 110-foot corner lot in Russell, a small town 38 kilometres southeast of Parliament Hill. The first offer on the house fell through but a second, after some negotiation, was accepted at $37,500 under the asking price.

“It’s a more quiet and quaint community, and the home itself has been featured on several different social media sites since it’s really an outstanding home,” said agent Raymond Chin.

“With interest rates creeping [up], it was difficult to gauge how long it would take to sell, especially in a smaller community where there’s no quick turnover in the market we’re in.

“So, we were certain it would sell, but uncertain at what price and when it would sell.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The kitchen has full-height cabinetry, high-end appliances and an island with a waterfall-edge design.Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

This one-year-old house was designed with an attached triple garage and roughly 3,300 square feet of living space, including a finished basement.

The main floor has an open entertaining area with a gas fireplace and a dining space surrounded by windows and sliding doors to a private deck and hot tub.

The kitchen has full-height cabinetry, high-end appliances and an island with a waterfall-edge design.

There is a laundry room upstairs and four bathrooms, including a five-piece, primary ensuite.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

“It’s such a unique home with a triple-car garage, and almost every square inch has been modified and customized, from the basement to the main and second floors,” Mr. Chin said.

“It’s a true turnkey home, from the exterior landscaping to the interior light fixtures and light switches, everything was customized.”