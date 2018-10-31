 Skip to main content

Upgrades fuel record selling price for Canadiens condo

Done Deal

Done Deal

Bertrand Marotte
Montreal
Special to The Globe and Mail
Distinctive features of this condo unit at 1288 Canadiens-de-Montréal Ave. included a wine cellar and mirror panelling.

1288 Canadiens-de-Montréal Ave., Unit 4015, Montreal

Listing price: $888,000

Selling price: $825,000

Days on the market: 71

Monthly condo fees: $402

Taxes: $5,849

Listing agent: Béatrice Baudinet, Royal LePage Heritage

The action

The condo comes with stunning views of the St. Lawrence River, Eastern Townships and Mount Royal.

This 40th-floor condominium in Tour des Canadiens 1 in downtown Montreal’s Quad Windsor sector marked a record-breaking sale for the building. The owner was looking to buy a roomier, three-bedroom unit to meet the needs of his growing family, broker Béatrice Baudinet says. What helped make the sale is the fact that he invested in upgrades to the unit that made it that much more attractive and helped it stand out from your run-of-the-mill condo, she said. Distinctive features include a wine cellar, mirror panelling and a rustic-wood wall in the master bedroom and hallway. The condo was heavily promoted on social media, with emphasis on attracting investors around the world, Ms. Baudinet says.

What they got

A rustic-wood wall in the master bedroom and hallway is another alluring feature of the unit.

A national from China bought the two-bedroom, 1,000-square-foot corner unit, which comes with stunning views of the St. Lawrence River, Eastern Townships and Mount Royal, for his daughter, who is studying at McGill University, Ms. Baudinet says. “The building being so centrally located was the perfect fit for his daughter and her time here in the city.” The link to the Montreal Canadiens hockey team – the building is one of three condo towers branded with the famous Canadiens logo in a partnership with the hockey team – was not a factor in the purchase decision, Ms. Baudinet says.

The agent’s take

The centrally located building was a 'perfect fit' for the owner's daughter, a McGill University student.

“Just by adding a few extra, cool features that stuck out, that helped fetch a higher price,” Ms. Baudinet said. “It didn’t look as sterile as some of these new constructions can look.” Many of the units in the tower were purchased as investment vehicles by absent owners who turned them into Airbnb rentals, she said.

