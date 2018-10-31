Upgrades fuel record selling price for Canadiens condo

1288 Canadiens-de-Montréal Ave., Unit 4015, Montreal
Listing price: $888,000
Selling price: $825,000
Days on the market: 71
Monthly condo fees: $402
Taxes: $5,849
Listing agent: Béatrice Baudinet, Royal LePage Heritage
The action
This 40th-floor condominium in Tour des Canadiens 1 in downtown Montreal’s Quad Windsor sector marked a record-breaking sale for the building. The owner was looking to buy a roomier, three-bedroom unit to meet the needs of his growing family, broker Béatrice Baudinet says. What helped make the sale is the fact that he invested in upgrades to the unit that made it that much more attractive and helped it stand out from your run-of-the-mill condo, she said. Distinctive features include a wine cellar, mirror panelling and a rustic-wood wall in the master bedroom and hallway. The condo was heavily promoted on social media, with emphasis on attracting investors around the world, Ms. Baudinet says.
What they got
A national from China bought the two-bedroom, 1,000-square-foot corner unit, which comes with stunning views of the St. Lawrence River, Eastern Townships and Mount Royal, for his daughter, who is studying at McGill University, Ms. Baudinet says. “The building being so centrally located was the perfect fit for his daughter and her time here in the city.” The link to the Montreal Canadiens hockey team – the building is one of three condo towers branded with the famous Canadiens logo in a partnership with the hockey team – was not a factor in the purchase decision, Ms. Baudinet says.
The agent’s take
“Just by adding a few extra, cool features that stuck out, that helped fetch a higher price,” Ms. Baudinet said. “It didn’t look as sterile as some of these new constructions can look.” Many of the units in the tower were purchased as investment vehicles by absent owners who turned them into Airbnb rentals, she said.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.