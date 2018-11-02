Vancouver housing sales fall to six-year low

Housing sales in the Vancouver region have fallen to their lowest level in six years.

Sales volume for all housing types in October decreased to 1,966 transactions, down 34.9 per cent from 3,022 sales in the same month of 2017. Last month’s sales, the lowest for October since 2012, were 26.8 per cent under the 10-year average for the month, according to the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver.

Year-over-year residential sales have sunk for nine consecutive months in Canada’s most expensive housing market.

In Greater Vancouver, the month-over-month benchmark price for all residential types has declined for five consecutive months, hitting $1,062,100 in October. The region’s composite benchmark price, which is an industry representation of the typical home sold in an area, has fallen since reaching a record $1,094,000 in May.

On Vancouver’s pricey west side, the benchmark price for single-family detached properties decreased 9.9 per cent over the past year to $3,267,800. The benchmark price for condos sold on the west side, by contrast, rose 0.4 per cent to $809,600.

The gap has narrowed between prices for detached houses and townhomes in the region over the past year.

The average price of detached properties sold in Greater Vancouver in October, 2017, reached $1,803,162, or $910,813 higher than the $892,349 fetched for townhomes.

That gap has shrunk to $751,038. The market for detached houses declined to an average price last month of $1,630,323, down 9.6 per cent from a year earlier, while prices in the townhome segment slipped 1.5 per cent to $879,285.

The provincial government under the BC Liberals implemented a 15-per-cent tax on foreign buyers in the Vancouver region in August, 2016. The BC NDP government raised the tax to 20 per cent in February this year while expanding it to other urban areas in British Columbia.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen some significant price reductions on the single-family detached side,” said housing analyst Michael Ferreira of Urban Analytics. “It has been a slump of a little over two years since the detached market started to feel the impact after the foreign-buyers tax came in.”

Part of the reason behind the slump in detached housing prices can be traced to the BC NDP government’s surtax on B.C. homes assessed above $3-million, payable effective on property tax bills in 2019.

The government also hiked the property transfer tax on the portion of a home’s sales price above $3-million. “The taxes have dampened that part of the market, especially priced around $3-million to $4-million,” Mr. Ferreira said.

Other factors influencing the market include the province’s plans for what it calls a speculation and vacancy tax targeted primarily at out-of-province residents. Federally, Canada’s banking regulator implemented a stress test on Jan. 1, making it tougher for buyers to qualify for mortgages.

Phil Moore, president of the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver, said the number of listings has increased to a four-year high. With 12,984 properties for sale on the Multiple Listing Service, that’s up 42.1 per cent from a year earlier.

“For home buyers, this means you have more selection to choose from,” Mr. Moore said in a statement. “For sellers, it means your home may face more competition, from other listings, in the marketplace.”​