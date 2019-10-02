Vancouver housing sales surge as prices continue to drop

Greater Vancouver housing sales surged after prices dropped to their lowest level since the spring of 2017.
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver said on Wednesday that there were 2,333 sales in September for various housing types in the region, up 46.3 per cent from a year earlier.
The increase in sales compares with a slowdown in transactions in September, 2018. Last month’s sales were still 1.7 per cent under the 10-year average for September.
“The real picture is that the level of sales activity is now effectively back to normal,” Bank of Montreal senior economist Robert Kavcic said in a research note. “Unless the broader economy rolls over, look for this market to firm up further as we move into the fall.”
The residential benchmark price decreased in September to $990,600, down 0.3 per cent from August and a 7.3-per-cent drop from a year earlier.
The benchmark figure, an industry representation of the typical home sold in Greater Vancouver, has declined month over month 16 consecutive times. It has fallen from a record high of $1.1-million in May, 2018, and slumped to its lowest level of $966,400 in April, 2017, according to the board.
Regionally, the benchmark price of detached homes sold fell to $1,406,200 last month, an 8.6-per-cent decrease compared with a year earlier. The benchmark price for condos slipped 6.5 per cent year over year to $651,500 while declining 7.2 per cent to $767,500 for townhouses.
“We’re seeing more balanced housing-market conditions over the last three months compared to what we saw at this time last year,” board president Ashley Smith said in a statement.
There were 13,439 properties listed for sale last month in the Vancouver region, a 2.7-per-cent increase over September, 2018.
A measurement closely watched by the housing industry known as the sales-to-active-listings ratio reached 17.4 per cent in Greater Vancouver last month. B.C. real estate agents consider it a balanced market when the ratio ranges from 12 to 20 per cent. It is deemed a buyer’s market below 12 per cent and a seller’s market above 20 per cent, if sustained over several months.
The previous B.C. Liberal government introduced a 15-per-cent tax on foreign buyers in August, 2016. The B.C. NDP government raised the foreign-buyers tax to 20 per cent in February, 2018, while expanding that tax beyond the initial target of the Vancouver area.
