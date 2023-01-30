Special to The Globe and Mail

Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

1522 Concession 10, Nottawasaga Rd. South, Clearview, Ont.

Asking price: $3,650,000 (July, 2022)

Selling price: $3.4-million (December, 2022)

Previous selling price: $260,000 (June, 1993)

Taxes: $5,801 (2022)

Days on the market: 131

Listing agents: James Warren, Alex Obradovich, Rob Mcaleer and Cheryl MacLaurin, Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

The action

On the site's highest point, the house, double garage, bank barn and apple orchard sit on about 10 acres. Another 65 acres are canola fields with the remaining 15 acres forested.

This Victorian farmhouse on a 91-acre lot made hit the market priced at $3.65-million last summer. The land and location near Ontario’s popular ski hills and golf courses by Georgian Bay earned high scores with potential buyers, but the market downturn slowed foot traffic to a crawl before an acceptable offer came through in December.

“The height of the market was the previous year [2021], so if we were on the market the previous year, we probably would have had multiple offers,” said agent James Warren.

“But the market is still very strong in Collingwood, Clearview and Nottawasaga. Like Muskoka, there are less and less properties available because everyone has bought up the land.”

The buyers are from Toronto, roughly 130 kilometres south of the property.

“The new owners, like the current owners, ski nearby and wanted a place for the future for themselves and their older children,” said Mr. Warren.

“This sale indicates the property market for secondary homes still has some steam in it.”

What they got

The kitchen highlights include ten-foot ceilings, exposed beams, wide plank flooring and access to a wraparound porch.Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

On the site’s highest point, this roughly 140-year-old house, along with a double garage, bank barn and apple orchard, sit on about 10 acres. Another 65 acres are canola fields with the remaining 15 acres forested.

In 1999, a major restoration and addition reshaped this two-storey dwelling with five bedrooms, six bathrooms, two dens and three entertaining areas with fireplaces, including one in the basement.

The kitchen highlights include ten-foot ceilings, exposed beams, wide plank flooring and access to a wraparound porch.

The property operates on well water and septic systems.

The agent’s take

The owners rent out part of the property to a canola farmer, giving the property a beautiful yellow color.Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

“This was a beautiful property 19 minutes away from Collingwood,” said Mr. Warren.

“One advantage is it backs onto the Bruce Trail, and the owners rent out part of the property to a farmer farming canola, so it’s a beautiful yellow.”

Each structure remains rustic yet updated. “It’s a really nice house,” Mr. Warren said.