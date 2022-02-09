Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

326 Concordia Cres., Waterloo, Ont.

Asking price: $599,900 (November, 2021)

Selling price: $660,000 (November, 2021)

Previous selling price: $60,000 (March, 1989)

Taxes: $3,204 (2021)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

The house has a formal living room and a separate kitchen and dining area on the main floor.Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

This three-bedroom bungalow was of interest to first-time buyers and investors alike, largely based on its location – an established area of Waterloo about 100 kilometres west of Toronto – and a list price under $600,000. Three offers came in within five days of it hitting the market, with the best bid topping the asking price by $60,100.

“Waterloo is fairly expensive, so it’s hard to find a solid, single-family home anymore in this price bracket,” agent Michael St Jean said.

“The majority of buyers were coming from the Kitchener/Cambridge/Waterloo area, but a decent chunk was coming from more expensive areas, like the Greater Toronto Area. At least 30 to 40 per cent were coming from out of town.”

What they got

There are two open entertaining spaces downstairs.Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

This 1,118-square-foot house is less than 40 years old and has a formal living room and a separate kitchen and dining area on the main floor. There are two open entertaining spaces downstairs.

Both the windows and bathrooms on each level have been updated. There are front and side exits to a driveway on the 45-foot-by-115-foot lot.

The agent’s take

Both the windows and bathrooms on each level have been updated.Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

“It’s on a nice-sized lot and it’s a solid house with good bones that just needed some new cosmetics,” Mr. St. Jean said.

“It’s a great product for a young family or first-time buyer to make it their own without doing anything major.”

The house is also close to schools and parks, and a short drive to Wilfred Laurier University and University of Waterloo. “It’s in a good neighbourhood and right off the highway; the Conestoga Parkway,” Mr. St. Jean said.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.