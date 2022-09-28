Engel & Völkers Waterloo Region

84 Roosevelt Ave., Waterloo, Ont.

Asking price: $2,650,000 (July, 2022)

Selling price: $2,650,000 (July, 2022)

Taxes: $14,620 (2022)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agents: Dennis Mehravar and Nik Poulimenos, Engel & Volkers Waterloo Region

The action

The Waterloo home has four bedrooms.Engel & Völkers Waterloo Region

This luxurious house on a 99- by 162-foot lot sits in an exclusive area of Waterloo, close to the Westmount Golf and Country Club.

“It’s not a neighbourhood where you see a lot of homes come on the market,” said agent Dennis Mehravar. “When they do, if they’re done right, they go fast.”

“We had 23 showings in about six days, which is rare for the price of that property.”

Mr. Mehravar and his colleague, Nik Poulimenos, escorted each guest through the four-bedroom home, pointing out its many attributes.

“The property was so unique – the details, the quality of the finishes, and the way they blended the indoors and outdoor [spaces] – which is why it really sold that fast,” said Mr. Poulimenos.

What they got

The kitchen has plenty of natural light on the main floor.Engel & Völkers Waterloo Region

This two-storey house has more than 4,100 square feet of modern living space, including a new family room addition with 15-foot ceilings and sliding doors to a covered patio with skylights and a saltwater pool.

An eat-in kitchen, office and two entertaining areas with gas fireplaces are situated on the main floor. A home theatre is downstairs, and a den is upstairs.

Above the double garage, the primary bedroom boasts 10-foot ceilings, a fireplace, a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom twice the size of the home’s four other bathrooms.

The agent’s take

A new family room addition with 15-foot ceilings and sliding doors opens up on to a covered patio.Engel & Völkers Waterloo Region

“The architect relayed to the sellers that he used the Fibonacci sequence for the look of the exterior, so that’s why it looks so balanced,” said Mr. Poulimenos.

Quality craftsmanship also extended outdoors to a ‘she-shed.’ “The design matched the [roof] peak and window layout of the addition at the back, so it was really cool, and they did the doghouse the same way,” Mr. Poulimenos said.

