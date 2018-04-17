Wayne Gretzky’s California golf course home draws multiple offers

Open this photo in gallery 279 Garden Dr., Westlake Village, Calif. Engel & Volkers

279 GARDEN DR., WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIF.

LISTING PRICE: $4.795 million

SELLING PRICE: $4.2 million

DAYS ON MARKET: 60

LISTING AGENT: Nicole Van Parys, Engel & Volkers

The Action: Wayne Gretzky and his wife, Janet, had been living in the house for a year, says listing agent Nicole Van Parys. The family moved out on Monday, headed for their new home at nearby 1072 Newbern, a house they built for themselves but sold in 2005 for $18-million.

Ms. Gretzky remodelled both homes.

Ms. Van Parys says the Gretzkys decided that the 5,600-square-foot Garden Drive property, part of the Sherwood Country Club, was too small. Daughter Emma Gretzky wanted something with a tennis court, according to the agent.

Open this photo in gallery The house is part of the Sherwood Country Club. Engel & Volkers

When the Newbern house came back onto the market, the Gretzkys decided that’s where they belonged.

“It didn’t work out financially for the latest buyer, so we approached [the Gretzkys] and they bought it,” says Ms. Van Parys. “It’s one of the most expensive homes in Sherwood, if not the most expensive.”

She declined to say the amount paid.

Open this photo in gallery Janet Gretzky remodelled the home. Engel & Volkers

The Gretzkys also have a compound in Idaho and a house in St. Louis.

Originally, their daughter Paulina and her golfer husband Dustin Johnson were going to live at the Garden Drive house, but they changed their plans, says Ms. Van Parys.

The Agent’s Take: Ms. Van Parys says Mr. Gretzky is a “superstar” in the United States, but his wife’s taste also makes their houses highly marketable.

“When they are done with a home and giving it to the next person, that is a very lucky buyer, because her taste is unequalled — her colour schemes, the materials.”

Open this photo in gallery The buyers are Americans who intend to live in the house. Engel & Volkers

They received three offers and the buyers are Americans who intend on living at the house. The house on Newbern had only been lived in part time, or left vacant, but most people in the area live in their homes, says Ms. Van Parys, who has recently shown properties to Leonardo DiCaprio and Adam Levine.

What They Got: The open-concept interior has dark wood flooring and built-in cabinetry, four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms and a gourmet chef’s kitchen. The master suite has a sitting area that overlooks a backyard with infinity pool, al-fresco dining area, barbecue and bar. There are also views of the golf course.



