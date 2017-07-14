5 Woodside Lane, Canmore, Alta.

ASKING PRICE

$2,988,888

SELLING PRICE

$2,850,000

TAXES

$10,303 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

21

LISTING AGENTS

Christian Dubois, Christopher Vincent and Laura Wright, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The Action: For nine months in 2016, this renovated house on a 0.43-acre lot had only one offer, which eventually fell apart. Relisted this spring, it was quickly purchased by a local shopper who had visited previously.

“We are seeing a bit of a comeback of the luxury market in the Bow Valley,” agent Christopher Vincent says. “There’s been three sales over $2-milion this year and a couple in the works.”

What They Got: More than a decade ago, a 28-year-old dwelling was gutted and expanded into this 4,363-square-foot house with upscale appointments, such as vaulted timber ceilings above the family room and master suite. The former also benefits from patio access and the latter a balcony, walk-in closet, three-sided fireplace and bathroom.

Entertaining is easy with two kitchens, a formal dining room and open recreation areas with fireplaces on the main level and in the 864-square-foot basement. Outdoor facilities entail a tennis court, pool and hot tub in the south-facing backyard.

Features include a total of five bedrooms on all but one level, five bathrooms and interior access to the garage.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s super close to downtown, backs onto a side channel of the river, and gives you nearly a half acre lot, which is pretty rare,” Mr. Vincent says

“There aren’t a lot of lots that size at all in Canmore, and typically if there are, they’re either up in the mountains in Silvertip or out at Three Sisters.”

Alterations also ensured this house was one-of-a-kind. “[The sellers] took an older, large house and turned it into something spectacular with a blend of European styling and mountain feel,” Mr. Vincent says.

