5 Weston Court SW., Calgary

Asking price: $749,000 (February, 2022)

Selling price: $898,388 (February, 2022)

Taxes: $4,666 (2021)

Days on the market: Four

Listing agent: Steven Hill, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

In recent years, the eat-in kitchen has been revamped with granite countertops, cherry wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Agent Steven Hill hosted more 80 visitors through this four-bedroom home less than five kilometres away from Canada Olympic Park over the last week in February.

“At the time it was on the market, inventory was extremely tight,” Mr. Hill said. “We basically had 10 buyers for every property.

“We were booked solid with showings from morning to evening non-stop, so the response was really quite overwhelming.”

By Sunday evening, the sellers had 16 offers to choose from, including one just shy of $900,000.

“There were a number of very compelling, no condition offers, so it just boiled down to the position of price,” Ms. Hill said.

“I don’t think we had a single offer under list price; everyone was either at or substantially above.”

What they got

The main floor has an enclosed den and open living and dining rooms.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This house was built in 2002 and has 2,337 square feet of interior living space. There is also a double garage and a wide back deck on the 43- by 110-foot lot.

In recent years, a new furnace was installed, and the eat-in kitchen was revamped with granite countertops, cherry wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.

The main floor has an enclosed den and open living and dining rooms. There are casual recreation areas with gas fireplaces on the main and lower levels.

On the second floor, the largest bedroom has a walk-in closet and a five-piece ensuite with heated floors. There are three more bathrooms in the house.

The agent’s take

There are casual recreation areas with gas fireplaces on the main and lower levels.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“The property is in such a desirable part of the community of West Springs,” Mr. Hill said.

“And it’s a really lovely property offered by the original owners in absolutely perfect condition.”

