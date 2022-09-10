eXp Realty

369 Hillcrest Square S.W., Airdrie, Alta.

Asking price: $439,900 (June, 2022)

Selling price: $462,500 (June, 2022)

Taxes: $2,196 (2021)

Days on the market: 14

Listing agents: Bryon Howard and Benjamin Archibald, eXp Realty

The action

With resale inventory tightening in Calgary over the summer, a lot of activity moved outside the city, and Airdrie, roughly 20 kilometres north, saw an influx of buyers. Over three months, agent Bryon Howard sold four homes in the Hillcrest subdivision, the last of which was this freehold rowhouse. The property had only four visitors, but two of those made purchase offers and the home sold $22,600 over the asking price.

“When inventory was low in Calgary, it was the first opportunity to sell at a profit, and they all made quite a lot of profit,” Mr. Howard said. “So that’s why we had quite a few sales on that block and in that area.”

“The market was starting to shift a little bit … so we decided on an aggressive price for this one, hoping what happened would happen, which is get multiple offers.”

The kitchen has a contemporary design with quartz countertops, an island and a corner pantry.eXp Realty

What they got

This three-year-old house offers 1,400 square feet of living space, an unfinished basement, and attached garage on a 20- by 82-foot lot.

The kitchen is contemporary with quartz countertops, an island and a corner pantry. Across the rear, the living and dining area features vinyl plank flooring and sliding doors to a fenced-in yard.

Upstairs, there is a laundry room and three bedrooms. The largest one contains a walk-in closet and one of the home’s three bathrooms.

The agent’s take

“It’s the first time I’ve seen this kind of property that looks like a townhome because there are four of them all attached, but it’s not a townhome because townhomes all have condo fees on them and they’re managed,” Mr. Howard said.

“All these four owners are responsible for themselves, there’s no condo corporation or condo fees to pay.”

The property’s location was another selling feature. “People like this area of Airdrie; it’s a nice, wide, open street and the landscaping was done well by the developer,” Mr. Howard said.

The living area features vinyl plank flooring and sliding doors to a fenced-in yard.eXp Realty

