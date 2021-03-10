 Skip to main content
Calgary & Edmonton Real Estate

Done Deal

Banff’s restrictions limit potential buyers for mountain home

Sydnia Yu
Banff, Alta.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Sotheby's International Realty Canada

4B Otter Lane, Banff, Alta.

Asking price: $869,000 (March, 2020)

Selling price: $840,000 (January, 2021)

Taxes: $3,762 (2019)

Days on the market: 318

Listing agent: Christopher Vincent and Laura Wright, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

This two-bedroom, stacked townhouse near downtown Banff opened its doors to buyers just as tourism and travel operators shut theirs at the onset of the pandemic. A trickle of low-ball offers were submitted and rejected before the asking price was trimmed to $854,000 in November.

Open this photo in gallery

Renovated kitchen with granite countertops and Bosch and Miele appliances.

Sotheby's International Realty Canada

“If you picked this up and moved it to Canmore, which is 20 minutes down the road, it would have sold in a month,” said agent Christopher Vincent.

“Because the town of Banff is regulated by the national park, anybody can purchase in Banff, but the use is restricted to someone owning a business or working in the park.”

Open this photo in gallery

Freestanding bathtub in five-piece ensuite.

Sotheby's International Realty Canada

After the new year, several offers materialized simultaneously, including one from a previous bidder. “A lot of product in Banff had come off the market, so there wasn’t a heck of a lot out there,” Mr. Vincent said.

“[In the complex] it’s the highest sale in there by $130,000.”

What they got

The 22-year-old Tatanga II condo complex sits on a short cul-de-sac off Tunnel Mountain Road. The 1,590-square-foot upper unit benefits from south and west-facing windows and balconies facing the beautiful Norquay and Cascade mountains.

Open this photo in gallery

Balcony windows overlook the beautiful Norquay and Cascade mountains.

Sotheby's International Realty Canada

The open principal room features a gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings, as well as a newly revamped kitchen with knife-edge granite countertops and Bosch and Miele appliances.

Directly above is a loft-style media space and remodeled bedroom with heated floors, massive stone slabs and a freestanding tub in the five-piece ensuite.

Open this photo in gallery

A gas fireplace sits in the principal room with vaulted ceilings.

Sotheby's International Realty Canada

Monthly fees are $493.

The agent’s take

“Tatanga II is a nice development, but no one has done a renovation like this,” said Mr. Vincent. “It’s pretty spectacular, and it was a townhouse with the best views in town.

“Plus, there’s an exterior storage area almost as big as the garage … with room for bikes and skis.”

Open this photo in gallery

Sotheby's International Realty Canada

