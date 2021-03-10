Banff’s restrictions limit potential buyers for mountain home

4B Otter Lane, Banff, Alta.
Asking price: $869,000 (March, 2020)
Selling price: $840,000 (January, 2021)
Taxes: $3,762 (2019)
Days on the market: 318
Listing agent: Christopher Vincent and Laura Wright, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
The action
This two-bedroom, stacked townhouse near downtown Banff opened its doors to buyers just as tourism and travel operators shut theirs at the onset of the pandemic. A trickle of low-ball offers were submitted and rejected before the asking price was trimmed to $854,000 in November.
“If you picked this up and moved it to Canmore, which is 20 minutes down the road, it would have sold in a month,” said agent Christopher Vincent.
“Because the town of Banff is regulated by the national park, anybody can purchase in Banff, but the use is restricted to someone owning a business or working in the park.”
After the new year, several offers materialized simultaneously, including one from a previous bidder. “A lot of product in Banff had come off the market, so there wasn’t a heck of a lot out there,” Mr. Vincent said.
“[In the complex] it’s the highest sale in there by $130,000.”
What they got
The 22-year-old Tatanga II condo complex sits on a short cul-de-sac off Tunnel Mountain Road. The 1,590-square-foot upper unit benefits from south and west-facing windows and balconies facing the beautiful Norquay and Cascade mountains.
The open principal room features a gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings, as well as a newly revamped kitchen with knife-edge granite countertops and Bosch and Miele appliances.
Directly above is a loft-style media space and remodeled bedroom with heated floors, massive stone slabs and a freestanding tub in the five-piece ensuite.
Monthly fees are $493.
The agent’s take
“Tatanga II is a nice development, but no one has done a renovation like this,” said Mr. Vincent. “It’s pretty spectacular, and it was a townhouse with the best views in town.
“Plus, there’s an exterior storage area almost as big as the garage … with room for bikes and skis.”
Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.