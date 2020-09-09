Big price drop for luxury Rocky Mountain home

Open this photo in gallery Sothebys International Realty Canada

501 Silvertip Pointe, Canmore, Alta.

Asking price: $3,795,000 (October, 2019)

Previous Asking price: $4.2-million (Spring 2019)

Selling price: $3,250,000 (June, 2020)

Taxes: $14,611 (2019)

Days on the market: 256

Listing agents: Christopher Vincent and Laura Wright, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

This custom, two-storey retreat sits on a 125-by-125-foot lot and abuts a golf course just outside Banff National Park and was listed at $4.2-million early last year.

After six months without an acceptable offer, new agents were brought on with instructions to search out international buyers. Though COVID-19 reduced visitor numbers in the spring, a $3.25-million deal was negotiated in June.

“We’re getting an incredible amount of interest and inquires out of the U.S. and Europe,” agent Christopher Vincent said. “But with travel restrictions, it’s not turning into sales.

“Most likely, buyers for these larger homes are Albertans, followed by those in Toronto and maybe Vancouver, so it is a pretty select group of people who want a large home right now in terms of Canadians. There [have] been four sales above $2-million since June in Canmore. We’ve been fortunate to be involved in all of them.”

What they got

This 3,155-square-foot house has a timber frame structure with luxury finishes. The open kitchen, living and dining space has vaulted wood ceilings, walls of windows and the largest of four wood burning fireplaces.

Beamed ceilings and fireplaces add rustic charm to two of the four bedrooms. There are five bathrooms.

The basement is finished and there’s a wine cellar and attached double garage.

The agent’s take

“This is one of the most spectacular homes in Canmore and on the Silvertip golf course,” Mr. Vincent said.

“Silvertip Pointe is probably the most exclusive street in Silvertip with these bigger lots – more or less flat lots on the golf course with big south-facing views – and it’s a private street with no through traffic on it.”

