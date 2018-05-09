Bowness bungalow bought off market after months of exposure

6312 30th Ave. NW, Calgary
Asking price: $309,000
Selling price: $300,000
Taxes: $1,898 (2017)
Days on the market: 142
Listing agents: Bryon Howard and Shirley Wright, Re/Max House of Real Estate
The action: Over the space of nearly four months last year, about 50 buyers closely inspected this small, detached bungalow on a 50-by-120-foot lot. A few offers came and went, but the best one came from the last person to visit before the property was taken off the market for a month while the seller was out of town.
“There was quite a bit of inventory,” agent Bryon Howard said. “There were some other offers that were around the same price that we eventually sold it for.”
What they got: In 1955, this 732-square-foot residence was constructed with the bare essentials in a standard layout; a living room, a kitchen, two bedrooms and one bathroom.
Outside is a carport and detached garage.
The agent’s take: “The kind of buyer who would buy a house less than 1,000-square-feet these days is rare,” Mr. Howard said.
“There are a lot of wartime bungalows on big lots and this one had no basement.”
Location was the house’s main asset for most interested house hunters, which included investors and a few builders. “It’s relatively close to downtown Calgary, has quick access to the mountains and great access to Canada Olympic Park and all the building going on there right now,” Mr. Howard said.
“It’s also close to the Bow River, pathways and parks.”
