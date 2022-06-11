Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

1080 Cougar Creek Dr., No. 508B, Canmore, Alta.

Asking price: $600,000 (April, 2022)

Selling price: $650,000 (April, 2022)

Taxes: $2,161 (2021)

Days on the market: Four

Listing agents: Christopher Vincent and Laura Wright, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

The main floor has a living room and an eat-in kitchen with patio access, plus one of three bathrooms.

This two-storey townhouse is such a rare commodity in Canmore that requests for personal tours started coming in almost as soon as the listing went live in April. Two offers were presented even before a weekend packed with showings. Within four days, the seller agreed to an offer $50,000 over asking.

“At the time – and even now – there are not a lot of entry-level townhome products out there, so I’d imagine someone had been looking for a while and needed a place to live, so they put their best foot forward,” said agent Christopher Vincent.

In the nearly 30-year-old complex, this townhouse is one of only a few with outdoor parking versus larger units with built-in garages.

“The previous townhouse [sold] was a garage unit listed back in October, and before that, there was a listing for a garage unit in September, but one with this floor plan was over a year ago,” Mr. Vincent said.

“They typically sell for a little less, anywhere from the mid-$500,000s to the mid-$700,000s.”

What they got

The townhouse has a family room with a gas fireplace in the lower level.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Part of the two-building Cougar Ridge Villas, this two-bedroom unit has 1,327 square feet of living space, including a family room with a gas fireplace in the lower level.

The main floor has a living room and an eat-in kitchen with patio access, plus one of three bathrooms.

Monthly fees of $341 include use of a hot tub.

The agent’s take

Monthly fees of $341 include use of a hot tub.

“Cougar Creek is traditionally more of a full-time resident community, so there are not as many secondary homeowners, though that is changing,” Mr. Vincent said.

“One of the elementary schools in town is about a block and a half away, so there are a lot of young families in the area, and at the same time it’s a reasonable walk to Elevation Place, which is our big rec centre.”

