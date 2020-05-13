Buyer cuts a deal for Calgary home under pandemic restrictions

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Realty Professionals

31 Sierra Vista Circle SW, Calgary, Alta.

Asking price: $614,900

Selling price: $580,000

Taxes: $4,052 (2019)

Days on the market: 23

Listing agent: Christina Hagerty, Re/Max Realty Professionals

The action

Ceilings in the raised living and dining room are more than 12 feet high.

This two-storey house came on the market in early March amid the unfolding pandemic, and buyers were encouraged to take virtual tours. Access to the house was granted only if visitors stated they had no flu-like symptoms or had travelled in the past month.

“The buyers were great in being able to buy it physically sight-unseen," said agent Christina Hagerty, who added that they had the virtual tour, a full complement of photography and detailed floor plans available at their fingertips. It shows that, "people they can still purchase,” even during a health emergency, she said.

“We have still seen in excess of 300 transactions weekly in Calgary during the COVID crisis.”

What they got

Everything in the house, including the appliances, has been replaced since its original construction.

This three-bedroom house with a double garage was built on a 44-by-123-foot lot in 1992. Over the years, everything from roofing and operating systems to appliances and flooring have been replaced.

The house has more than 2,900 square feet of living space, including a lower level guest room with a fourth bathroom and a recreation area with patio access.

The fenced-in backyard – complete with flower beds and fruit trees – can also be reached from a deck off the eat-in kitchen. Also on the main floor is an enclosed den, a family room with a gas fireplace, and raised living and dining rooms with ceilings more than 12 feet high.

The agent’s take

The backyard is accessible via a deck off the kitchen.

“Usually homes of this size and vintage are around the price point of $550,000 without renovations. Estate homes that are completely renovated fetch about $800,000. So this was in a nice sweet spot,” Ms. Hagerty said.

“At about $615,000, we knew we were reaching a bit, because without all the renovations [its value] was about $550,000 or $560,000. We had about $150,000 worth in renos, but we didn’t expect dollar for dollar back.”

