Buyer hammers out big discount on Calgary condo

1188 3rd St., SE, No. 1407, Calgary, Alta.

Asking price: $425,000

Selling price: $385,000

Taxes: $3,004 (2019)

Days on the market: 160

Co-op agent: Joel Gwillim, CIR Realty

The action

The unit has Italian kitchen cabinetry with quartz counter tops and glass back splashes.

Early this spring, agent Joel Gwillim was tasked with finding a two-bedroom suite with two bathrooms for less than $400,000 in downtown Calgary. By mid-April, he shortlisted a dozen options to visit, which was relatively easy to do as many were vacant units in newer buildings, such as this corner suite at the Guardian.

“My client had a job that wasn’t affected by anything [related to COVID-19], so they took advantage of the down market,” Mr. Gwillim said.

“The developer is selling off the remaining inventory and also competing with the slower market, so they had this unit up for promo, but then it was pulled off the market. But we still came in and negotiated on it and made the deal happen.”

What they got

The corner unit offers downtown views.

The Guardian is a development within walking distance of downtown and consisting of two 44-storey towers with more than 600 units with European-inspired décor.

This 841-square-foot suite was dressed with Spanish mosaic bathroom tiles and Italian kitchen cabinetry by Armony Cucine, with quartz counter tops and glass back splashes.

The bedrooms sit on opposite ends of an open living and dining area with sliding balcony doors and walls of north and west-facing windows.

The unit comes with parking and a storage locker. Monthly fees of $516 pay for heating, water and concierge services.

The Agent’s take

“It’s the tallest residential tower in the city and it’s also got great amenities in-house as well,” Mr. Gwillim said.

“This is a brand-new unit with an interior warranty for a year. It had a nice colour palette and it was a corner unit with a downtown view, so it had a big wow factor.”

