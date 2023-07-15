Open this photo in gallery: eXp Realty

3510 19th Ave. S.W., Calgary

Asking price: $619,900 (March, 2023)

Selling price: $603,000 (April, 2023)

Taxes: $3,514 (2022)

Days on the market: 30

Listing agents: Cole La Valley and Bryon Howard, eXp Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The townhouse has a full height, gas fireplace in the living room.eXp Realty

The owner of this two-bedroom townhouse moved up their timeline for putting their home on the market after deciding that there was a relative shortage of competing alternatives in the neighbourhood. When a bid did come in, negotiations solidified a deal at $16,900 under the initial asking price.

“At the time, there weren’t too many other options on the market,” Mr. La Valley said. “It was a period of really low inventory, so it just made sense to list in March.”

“The offer we got was right within the ballpark of where we thought it would sell at as well.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The basement has recreation and guest rooms.eXp Realty

This two-storey townhouse was one of four infill units constructed in 2016. All have garages off a shared laneway.

This nearly 1,170-square-foot space has private bathrooms in both bedrooms upstairs, and heated flooring in another full bathroom between the recreation and guest rooms in the basement.

There is a full height, gas fireplace in the living room and stainless-steel appliances and a granite-topped island in the kitchen.

Monthly condominium fees of $240 cover snow removal.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The kitchen has stainless-steel appliances and a granite-topped island.eXp Realty

“In Killarney, a lot of townhomes have the same layout and style,” said Mr. La Valley.

“It’s really close to Westbrook Mall and train station, so it’s a great location, and you’re one block off 17th Avenue, so it’s convenient to get out to Glenmore, Bow and Stoney [trails].”