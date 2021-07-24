 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Calgary & Edmonton Real Estate

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Buyer puts in offer for Calgary executive home sight unseen

Sydnia Yu
Calgary
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

133 Cranridge Heights SE, Calgary (Cranston)

Asking price: $780,000 (April, 2021)

Selling price: $778,000 (April, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: Not available

Taxes: $4,295 (2019)

Days on the market: One

Listing agent: Steven Hill, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery

Formal areas on the main floor were carved out for studying, socializing and dining.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This detached house with a double garage was put on display when the resale market was at its peak. Two showings were barely completed, when an American buyer called in an offer based on a virtual tour with their agent and various online resources, including a professional lifestyle video.

“Sight unseen offers are becoming more common than before because we’re still [dealing] with COVID,” agent Steven Hill said.

“I think the video played a large part in framing the property as to what the buyers can expect when they see it because they never just buy a property, they also buy the community and the lifestyle if affords.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

In 2007, this 2,565-square-foot house was devised with grand spaces and intricate finishes, such as a two-storey family room with coffered ceilings and a four-sided fireplace shared with the eat-in kitchen.

Formal areas on the main floor were carved out for studying, socializing and dining. A winding staircase leads up to three primarily bedrooms. Meanwhile, the basement provides more casual lounging and fitness quarters, as well as two guest rooms.

Annual homeowner association fees are $167, which include the use of a clubhouse.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

A winding staircase leads up to three primarily bedrooms.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“It’s a beautiful, luxury property without the luxury price tag, so it’s attainable for a professional family,” Mr. Hill said.

“Calgary prices are less than other major marketplaces, so what you can get in Calgary for $1-million, you’d get in Toronto for $3- or $4-million.”

The 42-foot-by-126-foot lot is also surrounded by parks, trails and a shopping plaza. “It’s a very family-friendly community and has great proximity to commuter routes to get around Calgary,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies