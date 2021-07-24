Buyer puts in offer for Calgary executive home sight unseen

133 Cranridge Heights SE, Calgary (Cranston)
Asking price: $780,000 (April, 2021)
Selling price: $778,000 (April, 2021)
Previous selling price: Not available
Taxes: $4,295 (2019)
Days on the market: One
Listing agent: Steven Hill, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
The action
This detached house with a double garage was put on display when the resale market was at its peak. Two showings were barely completed, when an American buyer called in an offer based on a virtual tour with their agent and various online resources, including a professional lifestyle video.
“Sight unseen offers are becoming more common than before because we’re still [dealing] with COVID,” agent Steven Hill said.
“I think the video played a large part in framing the property as to what the buyers can expect when they see it because they never just buy a property, they also buy the community and the lifestyle if affords.”
What they got
In 2007, this 2,565-square-foot house was devised with grand spaces and intricate finishes, such as a two-storey family room with coffered ceilings and a four-sided fireplace shared with the eat-in kitchen.
Formal areas on the main floor were carved out for studying, socializing and dining. A winding staircase leads up to three primarily bedrooms. Meanwhile, the basement provides more casual lounging and fitness quarters, as well as two guest rooms.
Annual homeowner association fees are $167, which include the use of a clubhouse.
The agent’s take
“It’s a beautiful, luxury property without the luxury price tag, so it’s attainable for a professional family,” Mr. Hill said.
“Calgary prices are less than other major marketplaces, so what you can get in Calgary for $1-million, you’d get in Toronto for $3- or $4-million.”
The 42-foot-by-126-foot lot is also surrounded by parks, trails and a shopping plaza. “It’s a very family-friendly community and has great proximity to commuter routes to get around Calgary,” he said.
