Buyer puts in offer for Calgary executive home sight unseen

133 Cranridge Heights SE, Calgary (Cranston)

Asking price: $780,000 (April, 2021)

Selling price: $778,000 (April, 2021)

Previous selling price: Not available

Taxes: $4,295 (2019)

Days on the market: One

Listing agent: Steven Hill, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

This detached house with a double garage was put on display when the resale market was at its peak. Two showings were barely completed, when an American buyer called in an offer based on a virtual tour with their agent and various online resources, including a professional lifestyle video.

“Sight unseen offers are becoming more common than before because we’re still [dealing] with COVID,” agent Steven Hill said.

“I think the video played a large part in framing the property as to what the buyers can expect when they see it because they never just buy a property, they also buy the community and the lifestyle if affords.”

What they got

In 2007, this 2,565-square-foot house was devised with grand spaces and intricate finishes, such as a two-storey family room with coffered ceilings and a four-sided fireplace shared with the eat-in kitchen.

Formal areas on the main floor were carved out for studying, socializing and dining. A winding staircase leads up to three primarily bedrooms. Meanwhile, the basement provides more casual lounging and fitness quarters, as well as two guest rooms.

Annual homeowner association fees are $167, which include the use of a clubhouse.

The agent’s take

“It’s a beautiful, luxury property without the luxury price tag, so it’s attainable for a professional family,” Mr. Hill said.

“Calgary prices are less than other major marketplaces, so what you can get in Calgary for $1-million, you’d get in Toronto for $3- or $4-million.”

The 42-foot-by-126-foot lot is also surrounded by parks, trails and a shopping plaza. “It’s a very family-friendly community and has great proximity to commuter routes to get around Calgary,” he said.

