46 Edgeview Dr., NW., Calgary

Asking price: $879,000 (May, 2022)

Selling price: $875,000 (June, 2022)

Taxes: $4,329 (2021)

Days on the market: 14

Listing agents: Steven Hill and Matthew Doliszny, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

The home has an office, an open dining area and two family rooms, including one with a gas fireplace.Zoon Media

Agent Steven Hill wanted to make every effort to show this three-bedroom house near Nose Hill Park at its best. He held it off the market until the gardens bloomed and took photos from land and air. Those efforts paid off with an offer just short of the asking price.

“We felt being just under $900,000 was going to make this home very compelling,” Mr. Hill said.

What they got

The eat-in kitchen has granite countertops with subway tile backsplash.Zoon Media

This 32-year-old house has 2,387 square feet of living space and an attached double garage on a 63- by 132-foot lot.

There’s an office, an open dining area and two family rooms, including one with a gas fireplace. Another recreation area is in the basement, along with a wet bar, sauna and guest bedroom.

The eat-in kitchen has granite countertops, subway tile backsplash and sliding doors to a wide deck and hot tub.

Upstairs, the largest bedroom has a walk-in closet and one of the home’s four bathrooms.

The agent’s take

Sliding doors off the kitchen lead to a wide deck and hot tub.Zoon Media

“This property was just a stone’s throw away from some beautiful walking paths,” Mr. Hill said.

“It’s an executive-style house, so you get a bigger lot and square footage, so it’s definitely family-friendly with a beautiful, big kitchen that leads out to a deck and yard space.”

