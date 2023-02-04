eXp Realty

1010 6 St. SW., No. 1302, Calgary

Asking price: $449,900 (November, 2022)

Selling price: $435,000 (December, 2022)

Taxes: $2,366 (2022)

Days on the market: 32

Listing agent: Asad Maqsood, eXp Realty

Buyer’s agent: Joel Gwillim, CIR Realty

The action

eXp Realty

The unit has taller ceilings, exposed concrete and floor-to-ceiling windows.eXp Realty

Agent Joel Gwillim’s client wanted a condo property that permitted short-term rentals, so he drew up a list of suitable candidates in downtown Calgary. Bids on the first two properties either fell apart or failed to a stronger offer. But negotiations for this two-bedroom plus den corner unit went smoothly and the deal was finalized on Christmas Day at $14,900 under the asking price.

“For that time of year, and for condos … it’s kind of nice to see a little jump in activity,” Mr. Gwillim said. “Though it’s not as nice to be a buyer’s agent having to write multiple offers.

“There was another agent that expressed interest [in this unit], but a lot of agents and new buyers don’t want a situation where they have to compete. … So we were one-on-one with my buyer going back and forth with the seller on this one.”

What they got

Aside from the den and two bathrooms, each room has a window.eXp Realty

Toronto-based Lamb Developments Corp., built this high-rise in 2017. This roughly 840-square-foot unit has modern touches, such as concrete accent walls, hardwood flooring, high-gloss kitchen cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances.

Aside from the den and two bathrooms, each room has a window. The living room and one bedroom also have exits to a wide balcony.

The unit includes parking. Monthly fees of $646 pay for heating, water, concierge and use of a gym and outdoor pool.

The agent’s take

The corner unit has an oversized balcony.eXp Realty

“The building is in a really good location, very central and very walkable,” Mr. Gwillim said.

“It has a Toronto/New York design with taller ceilings, exposed concrete, floor-to-ceiling windows and just a different vibe to it.”

“It’s a nice corner unit facing southwest with an oversized balcony, so you get an abundance of natural light and a nice size space to use for the spring and summer months,” Mr. Gwillim said.