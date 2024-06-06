Buyer takes an axe to price of Canmore semi

Open this photo in gallery: eXp Realty

181 Wapiti Close, Canmore, Alta.

Asking price: $1,375,000 (March, 2024)

Previous asking price: $1,449,000 (February, 2024)

Selling price: $1,295,000 (April, 2024)

Previous selling prices: $493,750 (September, 2005); $427,000 (November, 2003)

Taxes: $5,479 (2023)

Property days on market: 54

Listing agent: Bryon Howard, eXp Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery: Large windows throughout the home showcase the surrounding landscape.eXp Realty

This semi-detached property near Banff National Park came to market in February when there were few other homes on the market. Despite the relatively light completion, none of the two dozen people who toured the home came forward with an offer. The seller responded by dropping the price by $74,000. Within a month, a new visitor made a conditional offer $80,000 below the new asking price, which was accepted.

“There was one [other] house listed for $1.5-million on the market for 60 plus days and we thought we were maybe equal to that property, so we priced it a little bit lower than that one,” said agent Bryon Howard.

“When we changed the price, we got double the showings we had to date and then were able to get an offer.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The main level has open cooking and dining areas.eXp Realty

Open this photo in gallery: eXp Realty

This 25-year-old house with a double garage was built into the slope of a 27- by 118-foot lot, so it has 2,429 square feet of living space staggered across multiple floors.

The lowest level at the rear offers a recreation area with a fireplace and a wet bar, plus one of the home’s three full-size bathrooms and patio access.

The main level is more spacious with open cooking and dining areas, and a living room with a gas fireplace, vaulted, pine ceilings and a deck overlooking the street.

Log railings line a loft space outside the largest of three bedrooms, which also has a walk-in closet and a private bathroom.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The home has a walkout from the lower level.eXp Realty

“On that street, it’s a very typical multilevel, attached home,” said Mr. Howard.

“It also had a walkout from the lower level for an in-law suite.”

Furthermore, large windows throughout showcase the surrounding landscape. “It was up high in the Benchlands and it backed onto a walking trail, so it’s a nice feature and has beautiful views,” Mr. Howard said.